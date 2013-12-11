The Midlands Professional Kickboxing Association (PKA) Celebrates the Success of Their Recent Charity Kickboxing Interclub Event

Ilkeston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The Midlands Professional Kickboxing Association (PKA) is celebrating the success of their recent charity kickboxing interclub event. The fundraising evening, which was held on 8th December, raised more than £500 for the British Lung Foundation. Kickboxers both young - and slightly older - were all in attendance to do their bit for charity.



The tournament was held at the Eastwood Community Sports Centre in Nottingham; 8 clubs took part in total and ten fights were held.



During the charity tournament, a mix of adult and junior kick boxers took part, all of them keen to help raise money for this worthy cause. For many of those participating, it was their first time being actively involved in a tournament. The competitors were involved in a mix of light contact and Semi contact fights.



Before the tournament got underway, the fights were pre-matched; Midlands PKA Kickboxing managed to steer clear of the “knock out type of tournaments” that are common to some events.



Talking about the successful night, co-owner of the club, Lee Jones, said:



"Some of the best fights I have seen this year as an instructor have been at this event. The level of skill, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport shown by the competitors has been fantastic"



As part of the fundraising evening, A raffle was also held. Prizes were donated by local students and businesses; Midlands PKA Kickboxing appreciates the effort of everyone who got involved in the tournaments, and with the donation of prizes. It all helped to make it a true community event.



The tournament marks the end of a fantastic year for kickboxing. Although the sport has been round for a while now, it is starting to become an increasing popular way to gain confidence, meet new people and get fit.



Midlands PKA Kickboxing hopes to hold similar fundraising events in the future and would like to thank everyone involved for making the tournament a success.



To find out more about Midlands PKA Kickboxing, to look at our price list or timetable, or to shop at our store, visit:



http://www.midlandspkakickboxing.com/index.html



Contact:

Telephone 07977 472386



Or email:

Jojonespka@googlemail.com



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About The Midlands Professional Kickboxing Association

The Midlands Professional Kickboxing Association teaches lessons in martial arts in Ilkeston, Derbyshire and Eastwood, Nottinghamshire; the classes are run by husband and wife team Lee and Jo Jones. The couple have many years of experience in kickboxing and are pleased to pass on their expertise to members of the class.



The classes are open to anyone of any age or ability and a free trial lesson is available to new members.