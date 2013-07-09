The Milk Factory Says Schools Need to Make Sure That Students Have Access to Milk

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Everyone is aware that we need to be consuming more healthy foods such as fruit and vegetables… there have been enough campaigns about healthy eating in recent years; but what about milk? Most of us know that it is high in calcium, which aids the development of strong bones but how else can milk help people to lead a healthier lifestyle and is it an important part of a child’s diet?



Most people tend to continue growing until their late teens/early 20’s and it is extremely important that bones in developing bodies are strong, so already it can be seen that the calcium contained with in milk will benefit students in both primary and secondary schools up and down the country. But milk is much more than just a rich source of calcium, it contains many other nutrients that can help our children to lead a healthier lifestyle and that is why The Milk Factory believe it is vitally important that an emphasis is placed on milk for schools.



- Milk contains protein, which can act as a building block for muscle and other body tissues. Again, as children have developing bodies and muscles are growing, it is important that they have an acceptable amount of protein in their diets to aid with the process.



- Another reason to drink milk is that studies have shown that middle-aged to older women who have drank milk regularly throughout their lives genuinely have a lower risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes. Anything that can be done to help lower the risk of a child growing up to become diabetic should be done.



- A different study has also proven that in general, children who drink milk on a regular basis tend to be fitter in old age. Overall, if a child consumes a good amount of milk and has a healthy diet you would expect them to have a bit more energy than a child who isn’t so health focused when it comes to their diet.



The UK government has had a Nursery Milk Scheme in operation for a number of years to ensure that young children have access to milk even if their parents can’t necessarily afford to provide them with it. However the scheme isn’t fully replicated once children get older, but they can still largely benefit from having milk in their diets. As a result, schools need to make sure that they are offering milk as part of their school dinner service and that students understand the benefits that consuming just a glass of milk everyday can bring.



Many dairy products contain similar nutrients, so if for some reason a child doesn’t have access to milk at school there are many other options such as cheese and eggs that can help them to gain the valuable nutrients that their bodies require.



