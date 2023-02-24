The Mindset of an Interim Executive.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2023 -- Executive hiring is not necessarily a straightforward process. Finding the right person can be a combination of waiting, as well as proactive recruitment. However, business environments don't wait and that's where Interim Leadership can make such a valuable contribution to an enterprise. An executive vacancy can be problematic but rushing to fill it with someone who isn't quite the right fit even more so. Interim Leadership gives you access to someone who is essentially a veteran in the executive world and able to arrive in your business and hit the ground running. They will bring fresh eyes, a wealth of experience and feel comfortable stepping in to handle whatever needs attention right at that moment. But what kind of mindset does Interim Leadership require?



When you're looking at Interim Leadership, candidates are usually a mix of people who are professional interims and corporate leaders who are looking for a change in direction or pace. Someone who will successfully fill this role will have a very positive track record and a robust set of skills, as well as a mindset that looks a little like this:



Smart and strategic. One of the benefits of Interim Leadership is accessing all that intelligence and experience, as well as the strategic insight and decision making that ensures that they are able to absorb information quickly and will do well in situations that require change.



Strong emotional intelligence. Interim Leadership is often required in challenging situations so this is a people focused mindset where diplomacy and trust building are key.



Action-driven. An interim leader doesn't arrive to sit and twiddle their thumbs, they are here to get up to speed quickly and make an impact, fast.



Independent and resilient. An Interim Leadership mindset doesn't require others to validate every decision, as these are people who are used to being independent. They will also have a wealth of tools to ensure resilience even when they are working under pressure and with a wide range of different people.



Straightforward and no ego. In Interim Leadership it's not about the individual and these candidates aren't there to build status or power. Plus, they tend to be straight talkers who have no problems with difficult conversations when necessary.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. Strong leaders - interim or otherwise - have a clear sense of purpose when it comes to values and what really matters to them. This is something that Leathwaite has also made a priority in recent years, especially when it comes to staying on track with ethical and sustainable business practices. From the start, the core purpose at Leathwaite has been 'to create meaningful change through exceptional people' and this is applied across every part of the business, whether that relates to employees, clients or candidates. The team at Leathwaite is constantly working towards being an enterprise that is not just resilient and productive but also purpose-driven and consistently embedding ESG into every aspect of what the business does. This is why there is such a deep understanding of what it takes to lead from the front, in both the short and the long term.



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. Leathwaite is a market leading executive interim leadership search firm with an impressive track record in making key connections for clients across many different sectors. The team can place corporate officers right across an organisation, whether that is in positions that relate to finance and operations or human resources. As working models have changed in recent years, Leathwaite has supported many different companies in using Interim Leadership as a way to help navigate the shift towards a more hybrid working approach. There has been a significant evolution in the way that enterprises find leaders and interim hiring has fast become a key part of the hiring strategy at businesses large and small - in fact, this has never been a more popular option thanks to all the benefits that it brings. However, Leathwaite has the advantage of more than 15 years of experience when it comes to making key connections for Interim Leadership, not something every firm can offer. In that time the team has been able to place more than 500 interim, fractional and advisory leaders, globally.



