'The Minimalist 925," a Unique Sterling Silver Necklace, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Union City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- A magnetic necklace made from sterling silver- and gold-plated silver beads, The Minimalist 925 is a unique women's jewelry accessory that can be worn as a necklace, bracket, or anklet, making it suitable for any occasion and a versatile addition to any women's wardrobe.



The all-in-one, multipurpose necklace brings simplicity to daily jewelry. Crafted with care from sterling silver, The Minimalist 925 will last for many years to come. Built with the best magnets, silver, and steel cable chains commercially available, women will enjoy a durable product that can survive daily wear no matter how its worn. Wear The Minimalist 925 at home or in the office, or while out dinner or while running simple errands. Whatever the occasion, The Minimalist 925 makes the perfect accessory and captures attention.



Expected to be released in early February 2020, The Minimalist 925 will ship in a beautiful cotton pouch to backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theminimalist925/the-minimalist-925-silver-jewelry?SM

Supporters around the world can back The Minimalist 925 by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $29 or more, backers can get The Minimal 925 at a discounted price for a limited time. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Minimalist 925

Developed by Pramod Jain from Union City, New Jersey, The Minimalist 925 is a versatile piece of sterling silver jewelry that is adaptable to be worn in a variety of styles. Pramod brings over four decades of experience in design, ingenuity, and innovation to the craft unparalleled jewelry products.



Contact:

Contact Person: Pramod Jain

Company: hallmark Industries Inc

City: Union City

State: New Jersey

Country: United States

Phone: 2015195343

Email: pkjain@hallmarkus.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theminimalist925/the-minimalist-925-silver-jewelry