The Minton Will Be Ready by the End of 2013, Sub-Sales Are Still Available Says NewLaunchGuru.com

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The sold out luxurious residential condominium located in the heart of Singapore, The Minton will be ready by the end of this year informed NewLaunchGuru.com in one of its recent publications. However, the website also stated that interested individuals & families still have a chance of obtaining a unit via sub-sales but they should definitely not wait until owners start to shift in.



Located on Lor Ah Soo, the Minton condo has already received immense praise for its innovative architecture which has become a reality as the construction of the buildings is nearly finished. The concept of ‘Three Worlds’ – Fun, Tranquil & Wellness World clearly displays that the Minton is not an ordinary residential infrastructure. It has been described as more than a home, rather a complete entertainment zone for all ages.



Naturally as the initial projected design was massive, expectations were very high and the nearly completed construction has even exceeded those expectations. Owners can’t wait to start living in their new homes and enjoy being pampered by the extensive luxury facilities.



The Minton is comprised of 10 blocks of 15-storey and 8 blocks of 17-storey condominiums, which come to a total of 1145 residential units. The site’s area of approx 500,000 sq ft gives a fairly good idea of how the Minton has been made spacious enough to accommodate its future residents without the feeling of congestion, rather a more ‘free’ state.



The Minton is currently sold out, but NewLaunchGuru.com having tie-ups with prominent property agents is offering sub-sale units of numerous sizes and levels. Since, the Minton will be completed by the end of the year, interested clients can also now physically view the available units giving the rare opportunity of ‘buying what you are seeing’, especially when it comes to rare residential infrastructures such as the Minton. Even though some of the prices may not be the same as when the initial sale was made, the promising future prospects of the property are undeniable due to its excellent location. Hence, even through sub-sales the property is a ‘win-win’ asset.



About NewLaunchGuru.com

NewLaunchGuru.com is a real estate website that provides comprehensive information regarding upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore and southern Malaysia. Through the website, http://newlaunchguru.com/, specific details regarding these projects can be viewed. The website also arranges VVIP preview for interested clients through reputed property agents such as Benjamin Tan, http://www.propertyben.com, from PropNex Realty Pte Ltd, who has quickly become one of the leading agents in Singapore having done over $120 million worth of property transactions in only 2 years.



For more information about The Minton, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please call at +65-98807751 or email to propnex.benjamin@gmail.com.