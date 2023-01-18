Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Do you start the New Year with renewed hope and optimism for positive change only to find yourself 12 months later rewriting the same vows to yourself? In this episode of Women Thriving, Unapologetically, Lynsie dives in with Suzanne Anderson, author of The Way of the Mysterial Woman, to reveal the missing link to happiness. You will discover how to unhook yourself from the unconscious patterns that keep you stuck, and burnt out, and from creating genuine growth that takes you to the next level in life.



Tune in to the show live on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7am PT/9am ET here: January 19th 2023: The Missing Ingredient to Happiness |eCard (voiceamerica.com) Within 24 hours the episode will be available on-demand, 24x7.



About Suzanne Anderson, Featured Guest:



Suzanne Anderson, MA, is the founder of The Mysterial Woman, a psychologist, author, coach, leadership consultant, and transformational teacher. Her pioneering work in guiding women to awaken their full Feminine and Masculine strengths combine insights and practices from ancient wisdom, depth psychology, and modern neuroscience. She has dedicated the past thirty years to decoding an embodied, integral, and accelerated archetypal pathway to unlock the next level of our innate potential. Combining her graduate studies in women's developmental psychology together with her decades as a leadership consultant, Suzanne wisely guides women to awaken to the next level of consciousness and leadership capacity, making the changes in themselves they want to shape in the world.



She facilitates global online programs, workshops, and retreats, and is the author of You Make Your Path by Walking: A Transformational Field Guide Through Trauma and Loss and is the co-author of the triple award-winning book The Way of the Mysterial Woman: Upgrading How You Live, Love, and Lead.



Originally from Canada, Suzanne now lives in Seattle, WA. You can find her online at: www.MysterialWoman.com.



About Lynsie McKeown, Host:



Lynsie McKeown, LLC is a leader in maximizing personal and professional potential. She is a Women's Spiritual Empowerment Coach, a lineage Yoga and Meditation Teacher, a certified Neuroencoding Specialist, TedX Speaker, and live Radio Show Host of Women Thriving, Unapologetically.



With over 17 years of personal inner work and spiritual growth combined with more than 14 years of professional experience in healing and transformative modalities, Lynsie weaves an intricate web of compassionate and insightful mentorship and coaching. She empowers women to honor their pace and establish a rhythm of life that promotes healing and transformation so that they can stand in their power, be steadfast in challenges, and claim their birthright to abundance. Women learn to stop chasing life and start moving in sacred flow, becoming an expression of the innate joy, beauty, wisdom, and magic that resides within them.



She works 1:1 as well as leads powerful, group transformative mentorship programs for women that weave the power of ancient wisdom with modern neuroscience to reshape their perspectives, unlock their personal power, and embolden their presence and purpose.



About Woman Thriving, Unapologetically:



Women Thriving, Unapologetically is a live global, talk radio and a sanctuary for women to discover how to listen to and trust their inner guidance, without guilt, shame, or apology. We examine dominant cultures' pervasive beliefs that keep women overwhelmed, exhausted, and afraid to follow their dreams. Each show offers tools and support to heal old wounds, transform the mind, honor the body, empower one's vision and celebrate what it means to be and thrive as a woman, unapologetically.



