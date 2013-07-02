The 'Missing Manual' of Privately Selling a Car Is at CarSellingHelp.com

The Old “Cash for Clunkers” Program Makes Your Used Vehicle More Valuable Today
Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- CarSellingHelp.com officially announces their website launch with articles full of helpful advice for anyone trying to sell a vehicle on their own. Already loaded with what car sellers need to know, the website aims to become the online missing manual for their car selling audience.
“People are holding on to their cars longer now and demand is high for good, used cars,” says Tony Herman, website Editor. “This website will give people the missing information they need to get the most for their vehicle.”
The “Cash for Clunkers” government program took over 700,000 older cars off the market. This leaves room for anyone to sell their car today as their used vehicle is in high demand.
In this down economy, used cars are hotter than new cars. New cars now cost more because of increased government regulations and standards. People are choosing to hang on to their used cars longer and buying used instead of new.
Herman writes and gathers content from other writers to advise private, used car sellers how to get more money for their vehicles and how to sell them quickly. The CarSellingHelp.com website covers everything from preparing a car to sell to choosing the best price and even how to create a website for your car.
Having been creating websites since the early days of the Internet—back in 1995—Herman has worked on websites from professional audio to agriculture to Internet marketing and more. He is part owner of website design company, in Madison, WI and has several websites that he has privately developed over the years.
CarSellingHelp.com has just launched but has a goal of being one of the top authorities on the Web for advice on how to sell a car, truck, van or motorcycle.
Article titles include:
- How to Sell a Car Privately When it is Financed
- How to Protect Yourself When Selling a Car
- What to Do When a Buyer Shows Up
- 50+ Awesome Tips for Selling Your Vehicle
- Six Steps to Create an Effective Used Car Ad
- How to Remove the Dealer Sticker From Your Car
- Tips on Detailing Your Car
People can get the ultimate ‘cheat sheet’ on how to prepare, price and sell a vehicle so that they get top dollar for their high demand, used car at CarSellingHelp.com.
If you would like to interview Tony Herman, please contact him directly at: 608-520-0238 or email him: tony@carsellinghelp.com.