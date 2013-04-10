The Mistakes Hotels Make with Ozone Generators

South Bend, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Ozone is one of the best odor removal processes in the world. In addition, ozone sanitized 3000 times better than chlorine products. Ozone is not a chemical that can be bought off the shelves. It is simply another form of oxygen that works for about 20 minutes and reverts back to oxygen.



Hotels and motels have plenty of reasons to consider using an ozone generator for a smelly room. Fouls smells will linger, and the next customer will pick up on it as soon as they enter. Even the “stale room” smell is a common problem after the spray fragrance loses its masking power.



More hotels are considering buying an ozone generator rather than hiring a service, but there are reasons to consider the decision to buy and use an ozone machine. First and foremost is that the duty is handed to a maintenance person with no instruction or training. Employee turn-over deepens the concern that the ozone equipment may turn into a liability.



Ozone is highly reactive, which is a good thing. The bad part is that there are several important precautions to the casual use of ozone. An ozone generator requires a lot more instruction than turning on a vacuum cleaner.



All Ozone Generators offers two critical solutions. The first is a carefully-crafted ozone generator that has the kind of safety features found nowhere else. The non-conductive casing is the first safety feature. Fused electronics prevent shocks. And, All Ozone generators use the newest “Short Proof” transformer that prevent overheating if elements touch.



The second is a free online course for maintenance personnel using ozone generators. Ozone training is incredibly important because mistakes can be costly. The online course will remain available for new workers or as a refresher about ozone use.



Why do you think professional ozone services carry liability insurance? With all their training and experience, the potential for equipment malfunction or ozone exposure is a constant concern. Professionals use more powerful ozone generators, and have other resources for embedded smells and sanitizing issues.



Some examples of ozone generator problems stem from ventilation issue, exfiltration into adjacent areas, damaged goods, and not understanding the limits of the equipment. The problem is not ozone, but the mishandling of ozone.



Shock happens when operators don’t follow the rules, aggravation of respiratory conditions, and the return of smells are indications that the equipment and the operator are not suited for the job. All Ozone generators offers a basic package of a safe ozone generator, online training, and a respirator for the operator.



Success is the result of doing many things right instead of a hit-and-miss strategy. If the hotel is running an ozone generator for 2 or 3 days to get odors out, it tells you that the equipment is not properly sized. The loss of three days of rental should never happen. Professional ozone operators can do the job in just 3-4 hours.



All Ozone offers a free report on “How to Use Ozone in Hotels and Motels”. This is something that every hotel manager needs to review. Find out if buying an ozone generator is the right choice or a liability in the making.



About All Ozone Generators

All Ozone introduced the safe ozone generator incorporating safety design that assures a hazard-free operation.



Name: All Ozone Generators

Email: info@allozone.com

Website: http://www.allzone.com

Location: South Bend, IN