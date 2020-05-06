The Misty TV Film Corporation Signs New Rap Sensation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Misty Blanco's, The Misty TV Film Corporation has signed up rap sensation Big Zén, in a move that is bound to bring the artist phenomenal success.



A talented musician herself, Misty has now switched gears in a bid to become a powerful music mogul. She has already signed many promising and shining stars of the rap, R&B world, whose talents have flourished under Misty's patronage.



Big things are expected for Big Zén, whose record B. P. E has already created waves. Big Pussy Energy became the anthem for all women across age groups and backgrounds. While there were mixed reactions about the strong lyrics from some groups, it all made perfect sense when the artist explained her intentions in a recent interview.



According to her, the lyrics are an ode to women being their own bosses today, and in a way akin to MJ holding his crotch on stage. Misty was on the same page saying, "Her message hit me like my favorite Feminist poem by Cywydd Cedor - A message to the vagina, (the vagina monologues)."



A throwback to Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Big Zén has also been compared to Megan Stallion for mixing sexual lyrics with hard truths of life in her song. Bowled over by the words, Misty was quick to lend support by signing the artist under the publicity division.



It's interesting to note that Kwame Samuel Obeng, the manager of artist from South Side Jamaica Queens is thrilled with the signing. "I'm happy about teaming up with The Misty TV Firm Corporation, as it is known to get the job done," he said. And that in this case would be to take the artist to much deserved super stardom.



About Misty Blanco

The talented musician is now the CEO of The Misty TV Firm, and has earned her stripes for spotting talent and grooming them to mega success.



