The Misty TV Firm Corporation Adds Jewlz Da Jewla to Its List of Artists

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The Misty TV Firm Corporation has signed on Jewlz Da Jewla, a sensational artist, who is touted to bring the Rap Medal genre to the global stage.



Misty Blanco's firm is now one of the biggest in the entertainment business with its plethora of talents ruling the roost. Jewlz Da Jewla is the new big addition to the group that is changing the face of music industry today.



Known as The King Of New York, the artist is popular for his new style of speech and energy levels. His vibe is an experience to behold as it lets different facets of his personality shine and take centrestage, disarming the audience.



'Macho' the popular music video by Jewlz Da Jewla introduced a fun character that has left viewers asking for more. 'Red' the other talked about music video by the artist displayed the more lively side to his music.



The loud vibrant chants and energetic moves have given birth to a whole new genre Rap Medal, which Jewlz Da Jewla will now get to showcase on a global stage. After all, The Misty TV Firm Corporation is known to do the best for its artists taking them to the next level.



Recently, entertainment industry tycoon Misty Blanco teamed up with powerhouse Mr. Dopechef, who brought his talents like Trev Mulah and Kay Da Don to the corporation. Now the addition of Jewlz Da Jewla, dubbed the new voice of creative expression by artists like Future Hendrix, is the big news to celebrate for all music fans.



About Misty Blanco

The remarkable artist now runs The Misty TV Firm Corporation, which promotes up and coming music sensations and takes them to the highest levels of success.



