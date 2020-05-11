The Misty TV Firm Corporation Launches Its New Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- The Misty TV Firm Corporation has launched its new website, which makes the powerful name in the music industry more accessible to masses around the world.



Led by musician turned talent promoter with brilliant business sense, Misty Blanco, the company is making waves in the industry. It has lapped up many upcoming Rap, R & B artists, and turned them into major successes. It is all due to the meticulous planning and efforts of the CEO, who is set to be a giant of the music industry.



Now those secrets of her A game along with the extraordinary talents of her artists are accessible to all as they are showcased on the newly launched website. www.themistytvfirmcorp.org is appealing, eyecatching and befitting to the empire Misty has been building since 2016.



It's interesting to note that Misty has sought inspiration from the likes of Diddy, Mona Scott, Jay Z, 50 Cent, Deborah Lee, Rick Ross and more over the years. She paid tribute to them in her statement where she said, "My forefathers and foremothers who paved the way for me in this business have all taught me to stay focused on my dream."



Right from talent spotting to artist development, explosive radio and other publicity campaigns, Misty has watered and nurtured that dream not only for herself but for those who have what it takes. If they are willing to make the effort, her firm backs them to the hilt and the results are there for all to see.



About Misty Blanco

A renowned musician in her own right, the artist now spots and promotes exciting music talent in her role as the CEO of The Misty TV Firm.



