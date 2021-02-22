The Misty TV Firm Corporation Signs Mega Star Trev Mulah

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Misty TV Firm Corporation has signed mega star Trev Mulah in a move that is bound to shake up the music industry.



It's interesting to note that recently Misty Blanco had finalized a venture with Mr. Dopechef and Dopechef Apparel. The latter had picked Misty TV Firm Corporation as their parenting management company for brand gifts arts and crafts.



The signing of Trev Mulah is another highlight for Misty Blanco's company that has risen to the top and made waves in the business consistently. It has already earned her the sobriquet of Princess of Wall Street and she is certainly living up to it.



Trev Mulah on the other hand, is an International sensation who has worked with Mariahlynn, China Mac, Bobby Shmurda, DJ Blue Diamond, Safaree, Sophia Body, Fivio Foreign & Team, King Clups, Laughta, Yung Dred, Thony Sabbana, and Famous Drex.



His trajectory began in the UK as he worked with producer "LegendaryKeyzz". Trev Mulah has been inspired by seeing others in his community rise while helping people fulfill their dreams. It's something the ambitious, talented, businessman with abundant musical talent aspires to.



A strong believer in power of teams and with the goal to make everyone in the team a winner, he found his own sound and created the "Mulah World Ent". Renowned as the true father of the genre in Hiphop called "Drillnb", his teaming up with Misty Blanco is set to create magic in the world of music.



About Misty Blanco

The renowned artist and entertainer, has metamorphosed into the Princess of Wall Street as she promotes budding talent to their heights of success.



Media Contact



CEO Misty Blanco

Phone: (646) 979-9769 (for bookings)

Address: The Misty TV Firm Corporation, 48 Wall St., NY, NY 10036

Email: mistyblancoceo@themistytvfirmcorp.org

URL: https://www.themistytvfirmcorp.org/