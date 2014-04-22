Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Advertising (mAdvertising) Market: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts market report to its offering

Mobile advertising refers to a form of advertising via mobile phones or other mobile devices such as tablets. Although many view mobile advertising as sub-segment of online advertising, its scope is far greater with over 7 Billion mobile subscriptions worldwide.



Mobile advertising promises to drive revenue generation opportunities for App developers, advertising networks, mobile platform providers and wireless carriers alike. Currently in its early years, the market accounts for nearly $21 Billion in annual revenue.



The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets has further extended the addressable market for mobile advertising as users spend an increasing amount of their time with these devices. By the end of 2020, tablet based advertising campaigns alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global mobile advertising market. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, key developments, industry roadmap, ecosystem, key player profiles and strategies, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile advertising market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of 2 device form factor submarkets, 9 application & media submarkets, and 25 country submarkets.



Tablet and Smartphone shipment forecasts (by OS platform, vendor and region) are also presented in the report due to their profound impact on the size of the mobile advertising market. Historical figures from 2010, 2011 and 2012 accompany the forecasts.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



At present, the market for mobile advertising is still in its early years, and accounts for more than $21 Billion in global revenue



Driven by a higher Click-Through Rate (CTR) and growing user penetration, the tablet segment of the market is expected to overtake smartphone based advertising revenues



By the end of 2020, tablet advertising alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020. During the same year (2020) tablet shipments will reach nearly 600 Million annually



In-app based mobile advertising is expected to significantly grow its revenue share over the coming years, accounting for over 25% of the total mobile advertising market by 2020



Leveraging their demographics and real-time location data, wireless carriers are aggressively eyeing on opportunities to tap into the mobile advertising market



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



Mobile advertising business models: Ad types, physical Ad dimensions, supporting technologies and revenue generation models



Key market sectors for mobile advertising and their evolution



Market drivers and challenges for the mobile advertising market



A detailed assessment of the emerging tablet advertising submarket and its growth potential



Key developments and opportunities in the industry



Profiles and strategies of 34 key players in the mobile advertising market



Strategic recommendations for advertisers, mobile advertising providers, wireless carriers and mobile device OEMs



Global and regional market forecasts:



Mobile advertising revenue forecasts: 2010 - 2020



Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 2 device form factor categories:



Mobile Phone



Tablet



Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 9 application & media categories:



Media Alerts



Mobile Browsing (Display, Search)



Mobile Applications



Mobile Games



Mobile Music



Mobile Social Networking



Mobile TV (Broadcast, Unicast & One-off)



Mobile Video (One-off, Subscription Based)



Text Alerts



Country level revenue projections are presented for the following 25 leading countries in the mobile advertising market:



Argentina



Australia



Brazil



Canada



China



Czech Republic



Denmark



Finland



France



Germany



India



Italy



Japan



Mexico



Norway



Poland



Russia



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



South Korea



Spain



Sweden



UAE



UK



USA



Regional mobile advertising forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:



Asia Pacific



Eastern Europe



Latin & Central America



Middle East & Africa



North America



Western Europe



Tablet Shipment Forecasts: 2010 - 2020



Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 Operating System (OS) platform categories:



Apple iOS



Android



Windows



Others



Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 display size categories:



4 – 7 inches



7 – 9 inches



9 – 12 inches



12 – 16 inches



Tablet vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Apple, White Box, Samsung, Asus, Amazon, Acer, Lenovo, Huawei, Sony, Microsoft, Dell, BlackBerry, HP, Archos, Nook, Toshiba, ZTE, Vizio, Motorola, LG, Viewsonic, HTC



Regional tablet shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:



Asia Pacific



Eastern Europe



Latin & Central America



Middle East & Africa



North America



Western Europe



Smartphone Shipment Projections: 2010 - 2020



Smartphone shipment projections are categorized in 14 Operating System (OS) platform categories:



Apple iOS



Android



Bada



Blackberry OS



Firefox OS



LiMo



MeeGo



Microsoft



Palm OS / webOS



Sailfish



Symbian



Tizen



Ubuntu



Others



Smartphone vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, Sony, Coolpad, BlackBerry, Nokia, HTC, Motorola, Pantech, TCL-Alcatel, Fujitsu, Sharp, Panasonic, NEC, Casio, Hitachi, Acer



Regional smartphone shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:



Asia Pacific



Eastern Europe



Latin & Central America



Middle East & Africa



North America



Western Europe



Key Questions Answered:



The report provides answers to the following key questions:



How big is the opportunity for mobile advertising, and what is the size of the total addressable market?



What are the key use cases of mobile advertising?



What are the key business models of mobile advertising and how can advertisers generate revenue?



Do tablet advertising campaigns have a better Click-Through Rate (CTR) than smartphones?



Which application & media categories will generate the highest amount of revenue through mobile advertising?



What are the market drivers and barriers for the growth of mobile advertising?



Which regions and countries will witness the highest level of revenue through mobile advertising?



Who are the key players in the mobile advertising industry and what are their strategies?



How can wireless carriers and mobile device OEMs capitalize on the mobile advertising opportunity?



The following companies have been mentioned in the report.



.mobi



4info



Aarki



Accel Partners



Acer



AdColony



Adfonic



AdParlor



AdStar



Amazon



AmbieSense



Amobee



AOL Advertising



AppLift



AppLovin



Appia



Apple



Archos



Asus



AT&T



Axonix



B&N



BBC



Bell



Best Buy



Blackstone



Blyk



Bluefin Labs



BuzzCity



Calvin Klein



Canonical



Casio



celltick



Celtra



Chartboost



China Telecom



China Unicom



Cisco



Coca Cola



comScore



Conversant



Coolpad



D2C



Dell



Drawbridge



EE



Electronic Arts



Elisa



Engadget



Ericsson



Euclid



Facebook



Fedora



Fiksu



Flurry



Forbes



FrontPath



Fujitsu



Garage



General Motors



Glispa



Globe



Google



Greystripe



GRiD Systems Corporation



Grupo Mobi



GSMA



HasOffers



Heineken



Hitachi



Home Depot



HotelTonight



HP



HTC



Huawei



Hungama Mobile



IBM



ICD



IHS Screen Digest



InMobi



Intel



Ipsos Reid



Joule



Jumptap



KDDI



KDE



Kleiner Perkins



Lady Gaga



Lenovo



LG



Linux Foundation



LivingSocial



Lucozade



Macy's



Madhouse



MADS



Madvertise



Manhattan



MdotM



Medio



Metaresolver



MetroPCS



mGage



Microsoft



Millennial Media



Mobclix



Mobile Marketing Association



MobPartner



MoPub



Motive Interactive



Motorola



NativeX



NAVTEQ



NEC



Nokia



Nook



Nordstrom



NTT DoCoMo



OLPC



OpenX Technologies



Out There Media



Panasonic



Pandora Media



Pantech



PlaceIQ



PlayHaven



Plus1 WapStart



Proctor & Gamble



Quattro



Rhythm New Media



BlackBerry



Samsung



Sense Networks



SFR



SFR Régie



Sharp



SingTel



SK Telecom



Smaato



Smart



Softbank



Sony



Sponge Group



SponsorPay



Spotify



Sprint



Square



Starbucks



SuperCell



Tapjoy



Tata Motors



TCL-Alcatel



Telefonica



Telefonica O2



TeliaSonera



Telus



Tesco



The Nielsen Co



The Weather Channel



Times Square



Toshiba



Twitter



Unilever



Velti



Verizon



Viewsonic



Vizio



Vodafone



Vungle



Walt Disney



Weve



White Box



World Bank



xAd



Yahoo



YP



ZTE



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153124/the-mobile-advertising-madvertising-market-2014-2020-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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