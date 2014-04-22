Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Advertising (mAdvertising) Market: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts market report to its offering
Mobile advertising refers to a form of advertising via mobile phones or other mobile devices such as tablets. Although many view mobile advertising as sub-segment of online advertising, its scope is far greater with over 7 Billion mobile subscriptions worldwide.
Mobile advertising promises to drive revenue generation opportunities for App developers, advertising networks, mobile platform providers and wireless carriers alike. Currently in its early years, the market accounts for nearly $21 Billion in annual revenue.
The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets has further extended the addressable market for mobile advertising as users spend an increasing amount of their time with these devices. By the end of 2020, tablet based advertising campaigns alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020.
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global mobile advertising market. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, key developments, industry roadmap, ecosystem, key player profiles and strategies, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile advertising market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of 2 device form factor submarkets, 9 application & media submarkets, and 25 country submarkets.
Tablet and Smartphone shipment forecasts (by OS platform, vendor and region) are also presented in the report due to their profound impact on the size of the mobile advertising market. Historical figures from 2010, 2011 and 2012 accompany the forecasts.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.
Key Findings:
The report has the following key findings:
At present, the market for mobile advertising is still in its early years, and accounts for more than $21 Billion in global revenue
Driven by a higher Click-Through Rate (CTR) and growing user penetration, the tablet segment of the market is expected to overtake smartphone based advertising revenues
By the end of 2020, tablet advertising alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020. During the same year (2020) tablet shipments will reach nearly 600 Million annually
In-app based mobile advertising is expected to significantly grow its revenue share over the coming years, accounting for over 25% of the total mobile advertising market by 2020
Leveraging their demographics and real-time location data, wireless carriers are aggressively eyeing on opportunities to tap into the mobile advertising market
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
Mobile advertising business models: Ad types, physical Ad dimensions, supporting technologies and revenue generation models
Key market sectors for mobile advertising and their evolution
Market drivers and challenges for the mobile advertising market
A detailed assessment of the emerging tablet advertising submarket and its growth potential
Key developments and opportunities in the industry
Profiles and strategies of 34 key players in the mobile advertising market
Strategic recommendations for advertisers, mobile advertising providers, wireless carriers and mobile device OEMs
Global and regional market forecasts:
Mobile advertising revenue forecasts: 2010 - 2020
Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 2 device form factor categories:
Mobile Phone
Tablet
Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 9 application & media categories:
Media Alerts
Mobile Browsing (Display, Search)
Mobile Applications
Mobile Games
Mobile Music
Mobile Social Networking
Mobile TV (Broadcast, Unicast & One-off)
Mobile Video (One-off, Subscription Based)
Text Alerts
Country level revenue projections are presented for the following 25 leading countries in the mobile advertising market:
Argentina
Australia
Brazil
Canada
China
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
India
Italy
Japan
Mexico
Norway
Poland
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
UAE
UK
USA
Regional mobile advertising forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
Tablet Shipment Forecasts: 2010 - 2020
Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 Operating System (OS) platform categories:
Apple iOS
Android
Windows
Others
Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 display size categories:
4 – 7 inches
7 – 9 inches
9 – 12 inches
12 – 16 inches
Tablet vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Apple, White Box, Samsung, Asus, Amazon, Acer, Lenovo, Huawei, Sony, Microsoft, Dell, BlackBerry, HP, Archos, Nook, Toshiba, ZTE, Vizio, Motorola, LG, Viewsonic, HTC
Regional tablet shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
Smartphone Shipment Projections: 2010 - 2020
Smartphone shipment projections are categorized in 14 Operating System (OS) platform categories:
Apple iOS
Android
Bada
Blackberry OS
Firefox OS
LiMo
MeeGo
Microsoft
Palm OS / webOS
Sailfish
Symbian
Tizen
Ubuntu
Others
Smartphone vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, Sony, Coolpad, BlackBerry, Nokia, HTC, Motorola, Pantech, TCL-Alcatel, Fujitsu, Sharp, Panasonic, NEC, Casio, Hitachi, Acer
Regional smartphone shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
Key Questions Answered:
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
How big is the opportunity for mobile advertising, and what is the size of the total addressable market?
What are the key use cases of mobile advertising?
What are the key business models of mobile advertising and how can advertisers generate revenue?
Do tablet advertising campaigns have a better Click-Through Rate (CTR) than smartphones?
Which application & media categories will generate the highest amount of revenue through mobile advertising?
What are the market drivers and barriers for the growth of mobile advertising?
Which regions and countries will witness the highest level of revenue through mobile advertising?
Who are the key players in the mobile advertising industry and what are their strategies?
How can wireless carriers and mobile device OEMs capitalize on the mobile advertising opportunity?
The following companies have been mentioned in the report.
.mobi
4info
Aarki
Accel Partners
Acer
AdColony
Adfonic
AdParlor
AdStar
Amazon
AmbieSense
Amobee
AOL Advertising
AppLift
AppLovin
Appia
Apple
Archos
Asus
AT&T
Axonix
B&N
BBC
Bell
Best Buy
Blackstone
Blyk
Bluefin Labs
BuzzCity
Calvin Klein
Canonical
Casio
celltick
Celtra
Chartboost
China Telecom
China Unicom
Cisco
Coca Cola
comScore
Conversant
Coolpad
D2C
Dell
Drawbridge
EE
Electronic Arts
Elisa
Engadget
Ericsson
Euclid
Facebook
Fedora
Fiksu
Flurry
Forbes
FrontPath
Fujitsu
Garage
General Motors
Glispa
Globe
Google
Greystripe
GRiD Systems Corporation
Grupo Mobi
GSMA
HasOffers
Heineken
Hitachi
Home Depot
HotelTonight
HP
HTC
Huawei
Hungama Mobile
IBM
ICD
IHS Screen Digest
InMobi
Intel
Ipsos Reid
Joule
Jumptap
KDDI
KDE
Kleiner Perkins
Lady Gaga
Lenovo
LG
Linux Foundation
LivingSocial
Lucozade
Macy's
Madhouse
MADS
Madvertise
Manhattan
MdotM
Medio
Metaresolver
MetroPCS
mGage
Microsoft
Millennial Media
Mobclix
Mobile Marketing Association
MobPartner
MoPub
Motive Interactive
Motorola
NativeX
NAVTEQ
NEC
Nokia
Nook
Nordstrom
NTT DoCoMo
OLPC
OpenX Technologies
Out There Media
Panasonic
Pandora Media
Pantech
PlaceIQ
PlayHaven
Plus1 WapStart
Proctor & Gamble
Quattro
Rhythm New Media
BlackBerry
Samsung
Sense Networks
SFR
SFR Régie
Sharp
SingTel
SK Telecom
Smaato
Smart
Softbank
Sony
Sponge Group
SponsorPay
Spotify
Sprint
Square
Starbucks
SuperCell
Tapjoy
Tata Motors
TCL-Alcatel
Telefonica
Telefonica O2
TeliaSonera
Telus
Tesco
The Nielsen Co
The Weather Channel
Times Square
Toshiba
Twitter
Unilever
Velti
Verizon
Viewsonic
Vizio
Vodafone
Vungle
Walt Disney
Weve
White Box
World Bank
xAd
Yahoo
YP
ZTE
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153124/the-mobile-advertising-madvertising-market-2014-2020-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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