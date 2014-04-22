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The Mobile Advertising (MAdvertising) Market: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Advertising (mAdvertising) Market: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts market report to its offering
Mobile advertising refers to a form of advertising via mobile phones or other mobile devices such as tablets. Although many view mobile advertising as sub-segment of online advertising, its scope is far greater with over 7 Billion mobile subscriptions worldwide.

Mobile advertising promises to drive revenue generation opportunities for App developers, advertising networks, mobile platform providers and wireless carriers alike. Currently in its early years, the market accounts for nearly $21 Billion in annual revenue.  

The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets has further extended the addressable market for mobile advertising as users spend an increasing amount of their time with these devices. By the end of 2020, tablet based advertising campaigns alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020.

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global mobile  advertising market. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, key developments, industry roadmap, ecosystem, key player profiles and strategies, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile advertising market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of 2 device form factor submarkets, 9 application & media submarkets, and 25 country submarkets.

Tablet and Smartphone shipment forecasts (by OS platform, vendor and region) are also presented in the report due to their profound impact on the size of the mobile advertising market. Historical figures from 2010, 2011 and 2012 accompany the forecasts.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

At present, the market for mobile advertising is still in its early years, and accounts for more than $21 Billion in global revenue

Driven by a higher Click-Through Rate (CTR) and growing user penetration, the tablet segment of the market is expected to overtake smartphone based advertising revenues

By the end of 2020, tablet advertising alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020. During the same year (2020) tablet shipments will reach nearly 600 Million annually

In-app based mobile advertising is expected to significantly grow its revenue share over the coming years, accounting for over 25% of the total mobile advertising market by 2020

Leveraging their demographics and real-time location data, wireless carriers are aggressively eyeing on opportunities to tap into the mobile advertising market

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

Mobile advertising business models: Ad types, physical Ad dimensions, supporting technologies and revenue generation models

Key market sectors for mobile advertising and their evolution

Market drivers and challenges for the mobile  advertising market

A detailed assessment of the emerging tablet advertising submarket and its growth potential

Key developments and opportunities in the industry

Profiles and strategies of 34 key players in the mobile advertising market

Strategic recommendations for advertisers, mobile advertising providers, wireless carriers and mobile device OEMs

Global and regional market forecasts:

Mobile  advertising revenue forecasts: 2010 - 2020

Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 2 device form factor categories:

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 9 application & media categories:

Media Alerts

Mobile Browsing (Display, Search)

Mobile Applications

Mobile Games

Mobile Music

Mobile Social Networking

Mobile TV (Broadcast, Unicast & One-off)

Mobile Video (One-off, Subscription Based)

Text Alerts

Country level revenue projections are presented for the following 25 leading countries in the mobile advertising market:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Norway

Poland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

UAE

UK

USA

Regional mobile advertising forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Tablet Shipment Forecasts: 2010 - 2020

Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 Operating System (OS) platform categories:

Apple iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 display size categories:

4 – 7 inches

7 – 9 inches

9 – 12 inches

12 – 16 inches

Tablet vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Apple, White Box, Samsung, Asus, Amazon, Acer, Lenovo, Huawei, Sony, Microsoft, Dell, BlackBerry, HP, Archos, Nook, Toshiba, ZTE, Vizio, Motorola, LG, Viewsonic, HTC

Regional tablet shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Smartphone Shipment Projections: 2010 - 2020

Smartphone shipment projections are categorized in 14 Operating System (OS) platform categories:

Apple iOS

Android

Bada

Blackberry OS

Firefox OS

LiMo

MeeGo

Microsoft

Palm OS / webOS

Sailfish

Symbian

Tizen

Ubuntu

Others

Smartphone vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, Sony, Coolpad, BlackBerry, Nokia, HTC, Motorola, Pantech, TCL-Alcatel, Fujitsu, Sharp, Panasonic, NEC, Casio, Hitachi, Acer

Regional smartphone shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the opportunity for mobile advertising, and what is the size of the total addressable market?

What are the key use cases of mobile advertising?

What are the key business models of mobile advertising and how can advertisers generate revenue?

Do tablet advertising campaigns have a better Click-Through Rate (CTR) than smartphones?

Which application & media categories will generate the highest amount of revenue through mobile advertising?

What are the market drivers and barriers for the growth of mobile advertising?

Which regions and countries will witness the highest level of revenue through mobile advertising?

Who are the key players in the mobile advertising industry and what are their strategies?

How can wireless carriers and mobile device OEMs capitalize on the mobile advertising opportunity?

The following companies have been mentioned in the report.

.mobi

4info

Aarki

Accel Partners

Acer

AdColony

Adfonic

AdParlor

AdStar

Amazon

AmbieSense

Amobee

AOL Advertising

AppLift

AppLovin

Appia

Apple

Archos

Asus

AT&T

Axonix

B&N

BBC

Bell

Best Buy

Blackstone

Blyk

Bluefin Labs

BuzzCity

Calvin Klein

Canonical

Casio

celltick

Celtra

Chartboost

China Telecom

China Unicom

Cisco

Coca Cola

comScore

Conversant

Coolpad

D2C

Dell

Drawbridge

EE

Electronic Arts

Elisa

Engadget

Ericsson

Euclid

Facebook

Fedora

Fiksu

Flurry

Forbes

FrontPath

Fujitsu

Garage

General Motors

Glispa

Globe

Google

Greystripe

GRiD Systems Corporation

Grupo Mobi

GSMA

HasOffers

Heineken

Hitachi

Home Depot

HotelTonight

HP

HTC

Huawei

Hungama Mobile

IBM

ICD

IHS Screen Digest

InMobi

Intel

Ipsos Reid

Joule

Jumptap

KDDI

KDE

Kleiner Perkins

Lady Gaga

Lenovo

LG

Linux Foundation

LivingSocial

Lucozade

Macy's

Madhouse

MADS

Madvertise

Manhattan

MdotM

Medio

Metaresolver

MetroPCS

mGage

Microsoft

Millennial Media

Mobclix

Mobile Marketing Association

MobPartner

MoPub

Motive Interactive

Motorola

NativeX

NAVTEQ

NEC

Nokia

Nook

Nordstrom

NTT DoCoMo

OLPC

OpenX Technologies

Out There Media

Panasonic

Pandora Media

Pantech

PlaceIQ

PlayHaven

Plus1 WapStart

Proctor & Gamble

Quattro

Rhythm New Media

BlackBerry

Samsung

Sense Networks

SFR

SFR Régie

Sharp

SingTel

SK Telecom

Smaato

Smart

Softbank

Sony

Sponge Group

SponsorPay

Spotify

Sprint

Square

Starbucks

SuperCell

Tapjoy

Tata Motors

TCL-Alcatel

Telefonica

Telefonica O2

TeliaSonera

Telus

Tesco

The Nielsen Co

The Weather Channel

Times Square

Toshiba

Twitter

Unilever

Velti

Verizon

Viewsonic

Vizio

Vodafone

Vungle

Walt Disney

Weve

White Box

World Bank

xAd

Yahoo

YP

ZTE

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153124/the-mobile-advertising-madvertising-market-2014-2020-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Tuesday, April 22, 2014 at 10:43 AM CDT - Permalink

 