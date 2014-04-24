The Mobile Advertising (MAdvertising) Market: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Mobile advertising refers to a form of advertising via mobile phones or other mobile devices such as tablets. Although many view mobile advertising as sub-segment of online advertising, its scope is far greater with over 7 Billion mobile subscriptions worldwide.



Mobile advertising promises to drive revenue generation opportunities for App developers, advertising networks, mobile platform providers and wireless carriers alike. Currently in its early years, the market accounts for nearly $21 Billion in annual revenue.



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The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets has further extended the addressable market for mobile advertising as users spend an increasing amount of their time with these devices. By the end of 2020, tablet based advertising campaigns alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020.



The ""Mobile Advertising (mAdvertising) Market: 2014 - 2020"" report provides an in-depth assessment of the global mobile advertising market. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, key developments, industry roadmap, ecosystem, key player profiles and strategies, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile advertising market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of 2 device form factor submarkets, 9 application & media submarkets, and 25 country submarkets.



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Tablet and Smartphone shipment forecasts (by OS platform, vendor and region) are also presented in the report due to their profound impact on the size of the mobile advertising market. Historical figures from 2010, 2011 and 2012 accompany the forecasts.



The report covers the following topics:



Mobile advertising business models: Ad types, physical Ad dimensions, supporting technologies and revenue generation models

Key market sectors for mobile advertising and their evolution

Market drivers and challenges for the mobile advertising market

A detailed assessment of the emerging tablet advertising submarket and its growth potential

Key developments and opportunities in the industry

Profiles and strategies of 34 key players in the mobile advertising market



Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 2 device form factor categories:



Mobile Phone

Tablet



Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 9 application & media categories:



Media Alerts

Mobile Browsing (Display, Search)

Mobile Applications

Mobile Games

Mobile Music

Mobile Social Networking

Mobile TV (Broadcast, Unicast & One-off)



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Regional mobile advertising forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:



Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America



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