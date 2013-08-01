The Mobile and Tablet Advertising Market to Generate $27 Billion by 2020

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack has announced a market research report which forecasts that by the end of 2020, tablet based advertising campaigns alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 30% between 2013 and 2020.



Mobile advertising refers to a form of advertising via mobile phones or other mobile devices such as tablets. Although many view mobile advertising as sub-segment of online advertising, its scope is far greater with over 7 Billion mobile subscriptions worldwide.

Mobile advertising promises to drive revenue generation opportunities for App developers, advertising networks, mobile platform providers and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) alike. Currently in its early years, the market accounts for nearly $17 Billion in annual revenue.

The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets has further extended the addressable market for mobile advertising as users spend an increasing amount of their time with these devices.

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global mobile & tablet advertising market. In addition to covering the business case, the market drivers, the challenges, the industry’s roadmap, the ecosystem, key player profiles & strategies and key industry developments, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile & advertising market from 2013 till 2020, including an individual assessment of 2 device form factor submarkets, 9 application & media submarkets, and 25 country submarkets.

Tablet and Smartphone shipment forecasts (by OS platform, vendor and region) are also presented in the report due to their profound impact on the size of the mobile & tablet advertising market. Historical figures from 2010, 2011 and 2012 accompany the forecasts.



At present, the market for mobile & tablet advertising is still in its early years, and accounts for more than $17 Billion in global revenue

Drive by a higher Click-Through Rate (CTR) and growing user penetration, the tablet segment of the market is expected to overtake smartphone based advertising revenues

By the end of 2020, tablet advertising will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 30% between 2013 and 2020. During the same year (2020) tablet shipments will reach nearly 600 Million annually

Mobile video based advertising will outperform all other applications categories in terms of growth rate. Growing at a CAGR of nearly 23% between 2013 and 2020 mobile video based advertising revenues will account for $5 Billion by 2020

Mobile & tablet advertising business models: Ad types, physical Ad dimensions, supporting technologies and revenue generation models

Key market sectors for mobile & tablet advertising and their evolution

Market drivers and challenges for the mobile & tablet advertising market

A detailed assessment of the emergent tablet advertising submarket and its growth potential

Key developments in the industry

Profiles and strategies of key players in the mobile & tablet advertising market

Global and regional market forecasts:

Mobile & Tablet Advertising Revenue Forecasts: 2010 - 2020

Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 2 device form factor categories:

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Submarket revenue forecasts are categorized in 9 application & media categories:

Media Alerts

Mobile Browsing (Display, Search)

Mobile Applications

Mobile Games

Mobile Music

Mobile Social Networking

Mobile TV (Broadcast, Unicast & One-off)

Mobile Video (One-off, Subscription Based)

Text Alerts



Country level revenue projections are presented for the following 25 leading countries in the mobile & tablet advertising market:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Norway

Poland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

UAE

UK

USA

Regional mobile & tablet advertising forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Tablet Shipment Forecasts: 2010 - 2020

Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 Operating System (OS) platform categories:

Apple iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Tablet shipment projections are categorized in 4 display size categories:

4 – 7 inches

7 – 9 inches

9 – 12 inches

12 – 16 inches

Tablet vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Apple, White Box, Samsung, Asus, Amazon, Acer, Lenovo, Huawei, Sony, Microsoft, Dell, RiM, HP, Archos, Nook, Toshiba, ZTE, Vizio, Motorola, LG, Viewsonic, HTC

Regional tablet shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Smartphone Shipment Projections: 2010 - 2020

Smartphone shipment projections are categorized in 14 Operating System (OS) platform categories:

Apple iOS

Android

Bada

Blackberry OS

Firefox OS

LiMo

MeeGo

Microsoft

Palm OS / webOS

Sailfish

Symbian

Tizen

Ubuntu

Others

Smartphone vendor share projections are shown for the following 22 vendors: Samsung, Apple, LG, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, Sony, Coolpad, RiM (BlackBerry), Nokia, HTC, Motorola, Pantech, TCL-Alcatel, Fujitsu, Sharp, Panasonic, NEC, Casio, Hitachi, Acer

Regional smartphone shipment forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered:

The report answers to the following key questions.

How big is the opportunity for mobile & tablet advertising and what is the size of the total addressable market?

What are the key use cases of mobile & tablet advertising?

What are the key business models of mobile & tablet advertising and how can advertisers generate revenue?

Do tablet advertising campaigns have a better Click-Through Rate (CTR) than smartphones?

Which application & media categories will generate the highest amount of revenue through mobile & tablet advertising?

What are the market drivers and barriers for the growth of mobile & tablet advertising?

Which regions and countries will witness the highest level of revenue through mobile & tablet advertising?

Who are the key players in the mobile & tablet advertising industry and what are their strategies?

List of Companies Mentioned:

Some of the following companies which are mentioned in this report are:

.mobi, 4info, Accel Partners, Acer, Adfonic, AdStar, Amazon, AmbieSense, Amobee, AOL Advertising, Apple, Archos Asus, Yahoo , Zte.....



To view the complete list of mentioned companies and know the table of contents of this market research report please visit

The Mobile & Tablet Advertising Market: 2013 - 2020 report



