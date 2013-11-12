Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Device Security Bible: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering
The Mobile Device & Network Security Bible report presents in-depth assessment of the global mobile device security market. The report focuses on the following two submarkets:
Mobile Device Client Security Software:
Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software
Back Up & Restore Software
Privacy Protection Software
Mobile VPN Client Software
Remote Locking Software
Remote Tracking Software
Encrypted Communications (Voice/Data) Software
Encrypted Storage Software
Mobile Device Security Hardware:
Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security
NFC
Biometrics
In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies and vendor service/product strategies for several individual submarkets, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile device and network security market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for four submarkets, 17 product/service categories, six geographical regions and 34 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
- An in-depth analysis for two individual submarkets and their associated product/service categories:
Mobile Device Client Security Software
Mobile Device Security Hardware
- Value chain analysis for each submarket
- Key market drivers and challenges for each submarket
- Key trends for each submarket
- Case studies on product/service deployment for each submarket
- Profiles and strategies of key players in the market
- Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020
Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:
Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their product/service categories:
- Mobile Device Client Security Software
- Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software
- Back Up & Restore Software
- Privacy Protection Software
- Mobile VPN Client Software
- Remote Locking Software
- Remote Tracking Software
- Encrypted Communications (Voice/Data) Software
- Encrypted Storage Software
- Mobile Device Security Hardware
- Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security
- NFC
- Biometrics
The following regional and country markets are also covered:
- Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Latin & Central America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
- Western Europe
- Country Markets
- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA
Key Findings:
The report has the following key findings:
- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2013 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 21% over the next 7 years
- Enterprises and mobile network operators have made significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways (including those specific to SMS/MMS security)
- The installation of Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets
- More than half of all enterprises allow the use of employed owned mobile devices on their networks. Enterprises thus continue to aggressively adopt SSL VPNs in their mobile security strategies to ensure connection security in addition to activity monitoring and control
- Mobile Device Management (MDM) services providers are eyeing on opportunities for cloud based mobile security services that extend existing security policies to enterprise mobile devices to help secure data, reduce risk and protect the enterprise, which has created a new submarket for mobile Security as a Service (SEaaS)
Key Questions Answered:
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the mobile device security market, and what particular submarkets does it constitute?
- Who are the key players in each submarket?
- How is the value chain structured for each submarket and how will it evolve overtime?
- Which regions and countries will witness the highest percentage of growth in mobile security spending?
- Will recent privacy scandals have a negative impact on mobile security spending in the coming years?
- What known malware families are most dangerous for modern smartphones?
Companies Mentioned
3M Cogent
aap3 inc
AccelOps
Accuvant
Actiance
AdaptiveMobile
Adtran
AEP
Afore
AhnLab
AirWatch
Akamai
Alcatel-Lucent
Alert Logic
Amazon
American Portwell Technology
Amtel
Anam
Andrisoft
Antiy
Anywr
AppBlade
Apple
AppRiver
Arbor Networks
Array Networks
Arxceo
Asus
AT&T
AuthenTec
Avanquest
Avast
AVG Technologies N.V
Avira
AV-TEST
Axiom Telecom
Barracuda Networks
Barrier Group
Bayometric
Beijing Venustech
Belgacom
Birdstep Technology
BitDefender
Bloove
Blue Coat
BlueCat Networks
Bluefire
Boxtone
Broadcomm
BroadWeb Corporation
Brocade
BullGuard
CA Technologies
Calyptix Security Corporation
Capita
CDW Corporation
Celestix Networks
Cellcrypt
Cellebrite
Cellulike
CelluSys
Centrify
CheckPoint Software Technologies
China Mobile
China Unicom
CipherCloud
Cisco Systems
Citrix
Clavister
Cloud Security Alliance
CloudLock
Cloudmark
Columbitech
Comcast
Commtouch
CommuniTake
Comodo
Core Security Technologies
Corero
CORISECIO
Credant
Cross Match Technologies
CrucialTec
Cryptzone
Cybera
Cyberoam
Damballa
DataViz
Dell
Dell SecureWorks
Dell Sonicwall
Deutsche Telekom
DeviceLock
DHILL
DIALOGS
Digital Defense
D-Link Corporation
Dr. Web
Echoworx
EdgeWave
eEye Digital Security
Elisa
EMC
Enterasys
Entrust
Ericsson
ESET
eSoft
European Network and Information Security Agency (ENISA)
Excitor
EyeVerify
F5 Networks
Facebook
FancyFon
FFIEC
Fiberlink
FireHost
Fixmo
ForeScout
Fortinet
Foundation
F-Secure
Fujitsu
Fulcrum Biometerics
Futura Mobility
gateProtect
Gemalto
Genband
GenieNRM
Get Safe Online
Gigamon
Global DataGuard
Global Technology Associates
GlobalPlatform
GMSK
Good Technology
Google
GTA
Hewlett Packard (HP)
Hitachi
HTC
Huawei
HyTrust
IBM
iboss
Imation
Imperva
Infineon
InnoPath Software
Inside Secure
Intel
Intrusion, Inc.
Iris ID
ISACA
ISS
Juniper Networks
Kaspersky Lab
Kerio Technologies
Kindsight
KoolSpan
Kore Telematics
Korea Telecom (KT)
KPN
Layer 7
Level Platforms
LG
Lionic
Lookout
Mahndra Comviva
ManageEngine
Mandiant
Marigold
Marble Security (Formerly IronKey)
McAfee
Mformation
Microsoft
Microworld
Mobical
Mobile Active Defense
Mobile Application Development Partners
Mobile Idea Studio
MobileHome
MobileIron
MobileSpaces
Mocana
Motorola
Motorola Solutions
mSpy
Narus
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
NCP engineering GmbH
Netasq
Netgear
Netmotion
Nevis Networks
NexusSafe
NFC Forum
Nokia
Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN)
Nominum
North Carolina State University
Northwestern University
Norton
NQ Mobile
NTT DoCoMo
NXP
OATH
Odyssey Software
Okta
Optenet
Optio Labs
Oracle
Orange (France Telecom)
Palm
Palo Alto Networks
Panasonic
Panda Security
Pantech
PerspecSys
PGP Universal
Philips
Phone On Map
PineApp
Ping Identity
Pointsec
Prolexic
ProofPoint
PROTEI
Qualcomm
Qualys
QuickHeal
Radware
RBI
Renesas
Rerware
RIM
RioRey
RSA
SafeNet
Safran
Samsung Electronics
SanDisk
SAP
SecPoint
Secunia
Securitas
SecurStar
SharePoint
Silent Circle
SilverSky
SK Telecom
SkyHigh Telecom
SmithMicro Software
SmoothWall Ltd
Software Security Solutions
Sony
Sophos
Soti
Sourcefire
Spansion
SpyChest
SRA International
Stealth Genie
StillSecure
STMicroelectronics
Stonesoft
Sun Microsystems
SuperValu
Sybase
Symantec
Symplified
Symsoft
Tarmac
Tekelec (Oracle)
Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)
Telefonica
Telenor
TeliaSonera
Telit
Telstra
Tenable
Thales
Thales e-Security
The Trusted Computing Group (TCG)
TigerText
T-Mobile
Total Defense
Trend Micro
TRITON
Trust Digital
Trusteer
TrustGo
Trustlook
Trustwave
TurkCell
UMU
Untangle
Valimo
VeliQ
Veracode
Verisign
Verizon
Verizon Wireless
Vodafone
Voltage Security
Vormetric
WatchGuard Technologies
Wavelink
Webroot
Websense
Zenprise (now Citrix)
Zscaler
ZTE
ZyXEL Communications
Countries Covered
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antigua & Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Cocos Islands
Colombia
Comoros Islands
Congo
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Faroe Islands
Federated States of Micronesia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)
French West Indies
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guam
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea Republic
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kirghizstan
Kiribati
Korea
Kosovo
Kuwait
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
North Korea
Northern Marianas
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Samoa
Samoa (American)
Sao Tomé & Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
Spain
Sri Lanka
St Kitts & Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent & The Grenadines
Sudan
Suriname
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks & Caicos Islands
UAE
Uganda
UK
Ukraine
Uruguay
US Virgin Islands
USA
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146036/the-mobile-device-security-bible-2014-2020.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###