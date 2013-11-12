Reportstack

The Mobile Device Security Bible: 2014 - 2020

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Device Security Bible: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering
The Mobile Device & Network Security Bible  report presents in-depth assessment of the global mobile device security market. The report focuses on the following two submarkets:

Mobile Device Client Security Software:

    Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software

    Back Up & Restore Software

    Privacy Protection Software

    Mobile VPN Client Software

    Remote Locking Software

    Remote Tracking Software

    Encrypted Communications (Voice/Data) Software

    Encrypted Storage Software

Mobile Device Security Hardware:

    Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security

    NFC

    Biometrics

In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies and vendor service/product strategies for several individual submarkets, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile device and network security market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for four submarkets, 17 product/service categories, six geographical regions and 34 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

- An in-depth analysis for two individual submarkets and their associated product/service categories:

  Mobile Device Client Security Software

  Mobile Device Security Hardware

- Value chain analysis for each submarket  

- Key market drivers and challenges for each submarket

- Key trends for each submarket

- Case studies on product/service deployment for each submarket

- Profiles and strategies of key players in the market

- Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020

Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:

Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their product/service categories:

- Mobile Device Client Security Software

 - Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software

 - Back Up & Restore Software

 - Privacy Protection Software

 - Mobile VPN Client Software

 - Remote Locking Software

 - Remote Tracking Software

 - Encrypted Communications (Voice/Data) Software

 - Encrypted Storage Software

- Mobile Device Security Hardware

 - Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security

 - NFC

 - Biometrics

The following regional and country markets are also covered:

- Regional Markets

 - Asia Pacific

 - Eastern Europe

 - Latin & Central America

 - Middle East & Africa

 - North America

 - Western Europe

- Country Markets

 - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,  India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK,  USA

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2013 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 21% over the next 7 years

- Enterprises and mobile network operators have made significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways (including those specific to SMS/MMS security)

- The installation of Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets

- More than half of all enterprises allow the use of employed owned mobile devices on their networks. Enterprises thus continue to aggressively adopt SSL VPNs in their mobile security strategies to ensure connection security in addition to activity monitoring and control

- Mobile Device Management (MDM) services providers are eyeing on opportunities for cloud based mobile security services that extend existing security policies to enterprise mobile devices to help secure data, reduce risk and protect the enterprise, which has created a new submarket for mobile Security as a Service (SEaaS)

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

- How big is the mobile device security market, and what particular submarkets does it constitute?

- Who are the key players in each submarket?

- How is the value chain structured for each submarket and how will it evolve overtime?

- Which regions and countries will witness the highest percentage of growth in mobile security spending?

- Will recent privacy scandals have a negative impact on mobile security spending in the coming years?

- What known malware families are most dangerous for modern smartphones?

Companies Mentioned

3M Cogent

aap3 inc

AccelOps

Accuvant

Actiance

AdaptiveMobile

Adtran

AEP

Afore

AhnLab

AirWatch

Akamai

Alcatel-Lucent

Alert Logic

Amazon

American Portwell Technology

Amtel

Anam

Andrisoft

Antiy

Anywr

AppBlade

Apple

AppRiver

Arbor Networks

Array Networks

Arxceo

Asus

AT&T

AuthenTec

Avanquest

Avast

AVG Technologies N.V

Avira

AV-TEST

Axiom Telecom

Barracuda Networks

Barrier Group

Bayometric

Beijing Venustech

Belgacom

Birdstep Technology

BitDefender

Bloove

Blue Coat

BlueCat Networks

Bluefire

Boxtone

Broadcomm

BroadWeb Corporation

Brocade

BullGuard

CA Technologies

Calyptix Security Corporation

Capita

CDW Corporation

Celestix Networks

Cellcrypt

Cellebrite

Cellulike

CelluSys

Centrify

CheckPoint Software Technologies

China Mobile

China Unicom

CipherCloud

Cisco Systems

Citrix

Clavister

Cloud Security Alliance

CloudLock

Cloudmark

Columbitech

Comcast

Commtouch

CommuniTake

Comodo

Core Security Technologies

Corero

CORISECIO

Credant

Cross Match Technologies

CrucialTec

Cryptzone

Cybera

Cyberoam

Damballa

DataViz

Dell

Dell SecureWorks

Dell Sonicwall

Deutsche Telekom

DeviceLock

DHILL

DIALOGS

Digital Defense

D-Link Corporation

Dr. Web

Echoworx

EdgeWave

eEye Digital Security

Elisa

EMC

Enterasys

Entrust

Ericsson

ESET

eSoft

European Network and Information Security Agency (ENISA)

Excitor

EyeVerify

F5 Networks

Facebook

FancyFon

FFIEC

Fiberlink

FireHost

Fixmo

ForeScout

Fortinet

Foundation

F-Secure

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometerics

Futura Mobility

gateProtect

Gemalto

Genband

GenieNRM

Get Safe Online

Gigamon

Global DataGuard

Global Technology Associates

GlobalPlatform

GMSK

Good Technology

Google

GTA

Hewlett Packard (HP)

Hitachi

HTC

Huawei

HyTrust

IBM

iboss

Imation

Imperva

Infineon

InnoPath Software

Inside Secure

Intel

Intrusion, Inc.

Iris ID

ISACA

ISS

Juniper Networks

Kaspersky Lab

Kerio Technologies

Kindsight

KoolSpan

Kore Telematics

Korea Telecom (KT)

KPN

Layer 7

Level Platforms

LG

Lionic

Lookout

Mahndra Comviva

ManageEngine

Mandiant

Marigold

Marble Security (Formerly IronKey)

McAfee

Mformation

Microsoft

Microworld

Mobical

Mobile Active Defense

Mobile Application Development Partners

Mobile Idea Studio

MobileHome

MobileIron

MobileSpaces

Mocana

Motorola

Motorola Solutions

mSpy

Narus

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

NCP engineering GmbH

Netasq

Netgear

Netmotion

Nevis Networks

NexusSafe

NFC Forum

Nokia

Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN)

Nominum

North Carolina State University

Northwestern University

Norton

NQ Mobile

NTT DoCoMo

NXP

OATH

Odyssey Software

Okta

Optenet

Optio Labs

Oracle

Orange (France Telecom)

Palm

Palo Alto Networks

Panasonic

Panda Security

Pantech

PerspecSys

PGP Universal

Philips

Phone On Map

PineApp

Ping Identity

Pointsec

Prolexic

ProofPoint

PROTEI

Qualcomm

Qualys

QuickHeal

Radware

RBI

Renesas

Rerware

RIM

RioRey

RSA

SafeNet

Safran

Samsung Electronics

SanDisk

SAP

SecPoint

Secunia

Securitas

SecurStar

SharePoint

Silent Circle

SilverSky

SK Telecom

SkyHigh Telecom

SmithMicro Software

SmoothWall Ltd

Software Security Solutions

Sony

Sophos

Soti

Sourcefire

Spansion

SpyChest

SRA International

Stealth Genie

StillSecure

STMicroelectronics

Stonesoft

Sun Microsystems

SuperValu

Sybase

Symantec

Symplified

Symsoft

Tarmac

Tekelec (Oracle)

Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

Telefonica

Telenor

TeliaSonera

Telit

Telstra

Tenable

Thales

Thales e-Security

The Trusted Computing Group (TCG)

TigerText

T-Mobile

Total Defense

Trend Micro

TRITON

Trust Digital

Trusteer

TrustGo

Trustlook

Trustwave

TurkCell

UMU

Untangle

Valimo

VeliQ

Veracode

Verisign

Verizon

Verizon Wireless

Vodafone

Voltage Security

Vormetric

WatchGuard Technologies

Wavelink

Webroot

Websense

Zenprise (now Citrix)

Zscaler

ZTE

ZyXEL Communications

Countries Covered

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Cocos Islands

Colombia

Comoros Islands

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)

French West Indies

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guinea Republic

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kirghizstan

Kiribati

Korea

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Niue

North Korea

Northern Marianas

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Samoa

Samoa (American)

Sao Tomé & Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent & The Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks & Caicos Islands

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146036/the-mobile-device-security-bible-2014-2020.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Tuesday, November 12, 2013 at 9:12 AM CST - Permalink

 