Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Device Security Bible: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering

The Mobile Device & Network Security Bible report presents in-depth assessment of the global mobile device security market. The report focuses on the following two submarkets:



Mobile Device Client Security Software:



Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software



Back Up & Restore Software



Privacy Protection Software



Mobile VPN Client Software



Remote Locking Software



Remote Tracking Software



Encrypted Communications (Voice/Data) Software



Encrypted Storage Software



Mobile Device Security Hardware:



Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security



NFC



Biometrics



In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies and vendor service/product strategies for several individual submarkets, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile device and network security market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for four submarkets, 17 product/service categories, six geographical regions and 34 countries.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



- An in-depth analysis for two individual submarkets and their associated product/service categories:



Mobile Device Client Security Software



Mobile Device Security Hardware



- Value chain analysis for each submarket



- Key market drivers and challenges for each submarket



- Key trends for each submarket



- Case studies on product/service deployment for each submarket



- Profiles and strategies of key players in the market



- Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020



Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:



Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their product/service categories:



- Mobile Device Client Security Software



- Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software



- Back Up & Restore Software



- Privacy Protection Software



- Mobile VPN Client Software



- Remote Locking Software



- Remote Tracking Software



- Encrypted Communications (Voice/Data) Software



- Encrypted Storage Software



- Mobile Device Security Hardware



- Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security



- NFC



- Biometrics



The following regional and country markets are also covered:



- Regional Markets



- Asia Pacific



- Eastern Europe



- Latin & Central America



- Middle East & Africa



- North America



- Western Europe



- Country Markets



- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2013 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 21% over the next 7 years



- Enterprises and mobile network operators have made significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways (including those specific to SMS/MMS security)



- The installation of Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets



- More than half of all enterprises allow the use of employed owned mobile devices on their networks. Enterprises thus continue to aggressively adopt SSL VPNs in their mobile security strategies to ensure connection security in addition to activity monitoring and control



- Mobile Device Management (MDM) services providers are eyeing on opportunities for cloud based mobile security services that extend existing security policies to enterprise mobile devices to help secure data, reduce risk and protect the enterprise, which has created a new submarket for mobile Security as a Service (SEaaS)



Key Questions Answered:



The report provides answers to the following key questions:



- How big is the mobile device security market, and what particular submarkets does it constitute?



- Who are the key players in each submarket?



- How is the value chain structured for each submarket and how will it evolve overtime?



- Which regions and countries will witness the highest percentage of growth in mobile security spending?



- Will recent privacy scandals have a negative impact on mobile security spending in the coming years?



- What known malware families are most dangerous for modern smartphones?



Companies Mentioned



3M Cogent



aap3 inc



AccelOps



Accuvant



Actiance



AdaptiveMobile



Adtran



AEP



Afore



AhnLab



AirWatch



Akamai



Alcatel-Lucent



Alert Logic



Amazon



American Portwell Technology



Amtel



Anam



Andrisoft



Antiy



Anywr



AppBlade



Apple



AppRiver



Arbor Networks



Array Networks



Arxceo



Asus



AT&T



AuthenTec



Avanquest



Avast



AVG Technologies N.V



Avira



AV-TEST



Axiom Telecom



Barracuda Networks



Barrier Group



Bayometric



Beijing Venustech



Belgacom



Birdstep Technology



BitDefender



Bloove



Blue Coat



BlueCat Networks



Bluefire



Boxtone



Broadcomm



BroadWeb Corporation



Brocade



BullGuard



CA Technologies



Calyptix Security Corporation



Capita



CDW Corporation



Celestix Networks



Cellcrypt



Cellebrite



Cellulike



CelluSys



Centrify



CheckPoint Software Technologies



China Mobile



China Unicom



CipherCloud



Cisco Systems



Citrix



Clavister



Cloud Security Alliance



CloudLock



Cloudmark



Columbitech



Comcast



Commtouch



CommuniTake



Comodo



Core Security Technologies



Corero



CORISECIO



Credant



Cross Match Technologies



CrucialTec



Cryptzone



Cybera



Cyberoam



Damballa



DataViz



Dell



Dell SecureWorks



Dell Sonicwall



Deutsche Telekom



DeviceLock



DHILL



DIALOGS



Digital Defense



D-Link Corporation



Dr. Web



Echoworx



EdgeWave



eEye Digital Security



Elisa



EMC



Enterasys



Entrust



Ericsson



ESET



eSoft



European Network and Information Security Agency (ENISA)



Excitor



EyeVerify



F5 Networks



Facebook



FancyFon



FFIEC



Fiberlink



FireHost



Fixmo



ForeScout



Fortinet



Foundation



F-Secure



Fujitsu



Fulcrum Biometerics



Futura Mobility



gateProtect



Gemalto



Genband



GenieNRM



Get Safe Online



Gigamon



Global DataGuard



Global Technology Associates



GlobalPlatform



GMSK



Good Technology



Google



GTA



Hewlett Packard (HP)



Hitachi



HTC



Huawei



HyTrust



IBM



iboss



Imation



Imperva



Infineon



InnoPath Software



Inside Secure



Intel



Intrusion, Inc.



Iris ID



ISACA



ISS



Juniper Networks



Kaspersky Lab



Kerio Technologies



Kindsight



KoolSpan



Kore Telematics



Korea Telecom (KT)



KPN



Layer 7



Level Platforms



LG



Lionic



Lookout



Mahndra Comviva



ManageEngine



Mandiant



Marigold



Marble Security (Formerly IronKey)



McAfee



Mformation



Microsoft



Microworld



Mobical



Mobile Active Defense



Mobile Application Development Partners



Mobile Idea Studio



MobileHome



MobileIron



MobileSpaces



Mocana



Motorola



Motorola Solutions



mSpy



Narus



National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)



NCP engineering GmbH



Netasq



Netgear



Netmotion



Nevis Networks



NexusSafe



NFC Forum



Nokia



Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN)



Nominum



North Carolina State University



Northwestern University



Norton



NQ Mobile



NTT DoCoMo



NXP



OATH



Odyssey Software



Okta



Optenet



Optio Labs



Oracle



Orange (France Telecom)



Palm



Palo Alto Networks



Panasonic



Panda Security



Pantech



PerspecSys



PGP Universal



Philips



Phone On Map



PineApp



Ping Identity



Pointsec



Prolexic



ProofPoint



PROTEI



Qualcomm



Qualys



QuickHeal



Radware



RBI



Renesas



Rerware



RIM



RioRey



RSA



SafeNet



Safran



Samsung Electronics



SanDisk



SAP



SecPoint



Secunia



Securitas



SecurStar



SharePoint



Silent Circle



SilverSky



SK Telecom



SkyHigh Telecom



SmithMicro Software



SmoothWall Ltd



Software Security Solutions



Sony



Sophos



Soti



Sourcefire



Spansion



SpyChest



SRA International



Stealth Genie



StillSecure



STMicroelectronics



Stonesoft



Sun Microsystems



SuperValu



Sybase



Symantec



Symplified



Symsoft



Tarmac



Tekelec (Oracle)



Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)



Telefonica



Telenor



TeliaSonera



Telit



Telstra



Tenable



Thales



Thales e-Security



The Trusted Computing Group (TCG)



TigerText



T-Mobile



Total Defense



Trend Micro



TRITON



Trust Digital



Trusteer



TrustGo



Trustlook



Trustwave



TurkCell



UMU



Untangle



Valimo



VeliQ



Veracode



Verisign



Verizon



Verizon Wireless



Vodafone



Voltage Security



Vormetric



WatchGuard Technologies



Wavelink



Webroot



Websense



Zenprise (now Citrix)



Zscaler



ZTE



ZyXEL Communications



Countries Covered



Afghanistan



Albania



Algeria



Andorra



Angola



Anguilla



Antigua & Barbuda



Argentina



Armenia



Aruba



Australia



Austria



Azerbaijan



Bahamas



Bahrain



Bangladesh



Barbados



Belarus



Belgium



Belize



Benin



Bermuda



Bhutan



Bolivia



Bosnia Herzegovina



Botswana



Brazil



British Virgin Islands



Brunei



Bulgaria



Burkina Faso



Burundi



Cambodia



Cameroon



Canada



Cape Verde



Cayman Islands



Central African Republic



Chad



Chile



China



Cocos Islands



Colombia



Comoros Islands



Congo



Cook Islands



Costa Rica



Côte d'Ivoire



Croatia



Cuba



Cyprus



Czech Republic



Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)



Denmark



Djibouti



Dominica



Dominican Republic



East Timor



Ecuador



Egypt



El Salvador



Equatorial Guinea



Eritrea



Estonia



Ethiopia



Faroe Islands



Federated States of Micronesia



Fiji



Finland



France



French Guiana



French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)



French West Indies



Gabon



Gambia



Georgia



Germany



Ghana



Gibraltar



Greece



Greenland



Grenada



Guam



Guatemala



Guernsey



Guinea Republic



Guinea-Bissau



Guyana



Haiti



Honduras



Hong Kong



Hungary



Iceland



India



Indonesia



Iran



Iraq



Ireland



Isle of Man



Israel



Italy



Jamaica



Japan



Jersey



Jordan



Kazakhstan



Kenya



Kirghizstan



Kiribati



Korea



Kosovo



Kuwait



Laos



Latvia



Lebanon



Lesotho



Liberia



Libya



Liechtenstein



Lithuania



Luxembourg



Macau



Macedonia



Madagascar



Malawi



Malaysia



Maldives



Mali



Malta



Marshall Islands



Mauritania



Mauritius



Mayotte



Mexico



Moldova



Monaco



Mongolia



Montenegro



Montserrat



Morocco



Mozambique



Myanmar



Namibia



Nepal



Netherlands



Netherlands Antilles



New Caledonia



New Zealand



Nicaragua



Niger



Nigeria



Niue



North Korea



Northern Marianas



Norway



Oman



Pakistan



Palau



Palestine



Panama



Papua New Guinea



Paraguay



Peru



Philippines



Poland



Portugal



Puerto Rico



Qatar



Réunion



Romania



Russia



Rwanda



Samoa



Samoa (American)



Sao Tomé & Principe



Saudi Arabia



Senegal



Serbia



Seychelles



Sierra Leone



Singapore



Slovak Republic



Slovenia



Solomon Islands



Somalia



South Africa



Spain



Sri Lanka



St Kitts & Nevis



St Lucia



St Vincent & The Grenadines



Sudan



Suriname



Swaziland



Sweden



Switzerland



Syria



Tajikistan



Taiwan



Tanzania



Thailand



Togo



Tonga



Trinidad & Tobago



Tunisia



Turkey



Turkmenistan



Turks & Caicos Islands



UAE



Uganda



UK



Ukraine



Uruguay



US Virgin Islands



USA



Uzbekistan



Vanuatu



Venezuela



Vietnam



Yemen



Zambia



Zimbabwe



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146036/the-mobile-device-security-bible-2014-2020.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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