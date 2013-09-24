Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Bible: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering

With more than 7 Billion mobile network subscriptions worldwide, the mobile communications sector is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. Healthcare is no exception to this trend.



As healthcare providers seek to maximize their patient outreach while minimizing costs, many view mobile healthcare (or mHealth) as the solution to improve healthcare cost-efficiency. mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology & devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services and provide diagnostic services.



Mobile network operators also view mHealth as a lucrative opportunity for the monetization of their mobile connectivity services. Given that most operators have established themselves as reputable consumer brands, they are also eyeing on opportunities to offer services beyond simple connectivity. Many operators already offer branded or co-branded end-to-end mHealth solutions to their customer bases.



In addition, mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the mHealth market will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years.



This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global mHealth market. In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mHealth market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 5 individual submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



- The scope and implementation of mHealth across the globe



- mHealth technology



- Market drivers and key benefits of mHealth



- Challenges and inhibitors to the mHealth ecosystem



- mHealth standardization and regulatory initiatives



- mHealth opportunities, use cases and applications



- mHealth deployment case studies



- Value chain analysis of the mHealth ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain



- mHealth industry roadmap: 2010 – 2020



- Key trends in the mHealth ecosystem; mHealth regulation & security, adoption of cloud based mHealth services, alliances for ecosystem fortification, and the impact of LTE deployments



- The role of M2M technology in the mHealth ecosystem



- Profiles and strategies of key players in the mHealth market



- Strategic recommendations for mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure/device OEMs, application developers, healthcare service providers & pharmaceutical companies to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity



- In-depth analysis for 5 individual submarkets and their associated mHealth application use cases:



Pharmaceutical Applications



Medical Information & Healthcare Management



Healthcare & Fitness



Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services



M2M, Sensor & Monitoring Applications



- Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020



Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:



Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following 5 submarkets and their 23 use case categories: :



- Pharmaceutical Applications



Safety Data Collection



Consumer Education



Medical Education



Post-Market Monitoring



Drug Authentication



Social Media



Patient Compliance & Retention: Clinical Trial



- Information & Healthcare Management



Electronic Health/Medical Records & Tracking Tools



Diagnostic Tools & Medical Reference



Continuing Medical Education



Awareness Through Alerts



Logistical & Payment Support



- Healthcare & Fitness



Medical Compliance



Fitness & Nutrition Apps



Clinical Decision Support Systems



Prescribable Mobile Apps



- Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services



Mobile Video Consultations, Collaboration & Surgery



Non-Video Consultations & Collaboration



Remote Collaboration in Emergency Situations



- M2M, Sensor & Monitoring Applications



Health and Wellness Monitoring



Disease Surveillance/Remote Monitoring



Diagnostic Tools



Technical Logistics



Revenue is also split by ecosystem player:



- Ecosystem Player



Mobile Network Operators/Connectivity Providers



Mobile & mHealth Device OEMs



Content & Application Providers



Healthcare Service Providers



Pharmaceutical Industry



The following regional and country markets are also covered:



- Regional Markets



Asia Pacific



Eastern Europe



Latin & Central America



Middle East & Africa



North America



Western Europe



- Country Markets



Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA



Additional forecasts are provided for the following:



- Wireless M2M connections for the mHealth vertical



- Mobile video calling users



- Annual throughput of mobile network data traffic



- Smartphone, feature phone, tablet, desktop PC and notebook shipments



- Mobile network subscriptions by region



- Cost saving potential of mHealth by region



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mHealth market will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2014 alone



- Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years



- The widespread availability of high speed connectivity has opened up considerable opportunities for advanced mHealth applications such as remote video consultation



- Besides video applications, mobile network operators are also eyeing on other latency & bandwidth sensitive mHealth applications to capitalize on their recent LTE infrastructure upgrades. For example London’s Air Ambulance uses EE’s LTE network for navigational support



- mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs



- mHealth has the potential to dramatically reduce the costs of healthcare operations, while improving the quality of healthcare. SNS Research estimates that by the end of 2014, mHealth could represent up to $250 Billion in annual healthcare cost savings worldwide



Key Questions Answered:



The report provides answers to the following key questions:



- What are the key market drivers and challenges for the mHealth ecosystem?



- What are the key applications of mHealth?



- How is the mHealth value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?



- What opportunities does mHealth offer to mobile network operators,healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and other players in the value chain?



- What strategies should mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure & device OEMs, healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and application developers adopt to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity?



- How big is the mHealth market, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?



- What will be the installed base of mHealth M2M connections in 2020?



- What particular submarkets does the mHealth ecosystem constitute?



- What geographical regions, countries and submarkets offer the greatest growth potential for mHealth?



- Who are the key players in the mHealth market?



Countries Covered



Afghanistan



Albania



Algeria



Andorra



Angola



Anguilla



Antigua & Barbuda



Argentina



Armenia



Aruba



Australia



Austria



Azerbaijan



Bahamas



Bahrain



Bangladesh



Barbados



Belarus



Belgium



Belize



Benin



Bermuda



Bhutan



Bolivia



Bosnia Herzegovina



Botswana



Brazil



British Virgin Islands



Brunei



Bulgaria



Burkina Faso



Burundi



Cambodia



Cameroon



Canada



Cape Verde



Cayman Islands



Central African Republic



Chad



Chile



China



Cocos Islands



Colombia



Comoros Islands



Congo



Cook Islands



Costa Rica



Côte d'Ivoire



Croatia



Cuba



Cyprus



Czech Republic



Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)



Denmark



Djibouti



Dominica



Dominican Republic



East Timor



Ecuador



Egypt



El Salvador



Equatorial Guinea



Eritrea



Estonia



Ethiopia



Faroe Islands



Federated States of Micronesia



Fiji



Finland



France



French Guiana



French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)



French West Indies



Gabon



Gambia



Georgia



Germany



Ghana



Gibraltar



Greece



Greenland



Grenada



Guam



Guatemala



Guernsey



Guinea Republic



Guinea-Bissau



Guyana



Haiti



Honduras



Hong Kong



Hungary



Iceland



India



Indonesia



Iran



Iraq



Ireland



Isle of Man



Israel



Italy



Jamaica



Japan



Jersey



Jordan



Kazakhstan



Kenya



Kirghizstan



Kiribati



Korea



Kosovo



Kuwait



Laos



Latvia



Lebanon



Lesotho



Liberia



Libya



Liechtenstein



Lithuania



Luxembourg



Macau



Macedonia



Madagascar



Malawi



Malaysia



Maldives



Mali



Malta



Marshall Islands



Mauritania



Mauritius



Mayotte



Mexico



Moldova



Monaco



Mongolia



Montenegro



Montserrat



Morocco



Mozambique



Myanmar



Namibia



Nepal



Netherlands



Netherlands Antilles



New Caledonia



New Zealand



Nicaragua



Niger



Nigeria



Niue



North Korea



Northern Marianas



Norway



Oman



Pakistan



Palau



Palestine



Panama



Papua New Guinea



Paraguay



Peru



Philippines



Poland



Portugal



Puerto Rico



Qatar



Réunion



Romania



Russia



Rwanda



Samoa



Samoa (American)



Sao Tomé & Principe



Saudi Arabia



Senegal



Serbia



Seychelles



Sierra Leone



Singapore



Slovak Republic



Slovenia



Solomon Islands



Somalia



South Africa



Spain



Sri Lanka



St Kitts & Nevis



St Lucia



St Vincent & The Grenadines



Sudan



Suriname



Swaziland



Sweden



Switzerland



Syria



Tajikistan



Taiwan



Tanzania



Thailand



Togo



Tonga



Trinidad & Tobago



Tunisia



Turkey



Turkmenistan



Turks & Caicos Islands



UAE



Uganda



UK



Ukraine



Uruguay



US Virgin Islands



USA



Uzbekistan



Vanuatu



Venezuela



Vietnam



Yemen



Zambia



Zimbabwe



Companies Mentioned



Aetna



Affinity Networks



Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)



Agfa HealthCare



Agile Health



Agilent Technologies



Ain Pharmaciez Inc



AirStrip Technologies



AirWatch



Alcatel-Lucent



Alego Health



Alere



Alivecor



Allergan



Allied Telesis, Inc.



Allscripts



Amara Health Analytics



Ambir Technology Inc.



AMC Health



America Movil



American Specialty Health (ASH)



American Well



Amerigroup



Amgen



AMIA



Angels Health (MediAngels)



ANT+



API Healthcare



Apollo Hospitals Group



Apple



Applied Biosystems



Apprio, Inc.



Arcadia Solutions



Aricent



Ascension Health



Ascom Wireless Solutions



Astellas



AstraZeneca



AT&T



AtenaHealth, Inc.



Attachmate



Avago Technologies



Availity



Aventura



Aventyn



Aviva



Avnet, Inc.



Awarepoint



Axeda



Axial Exchange



Axis Technology, LLC



Baxter



Bayer



Beacon Partners, Inc.



Belimed



Benefitfocus



BettrLife



Beyond Lucid Technologies



Bharti Airtel



Biogen Idec



Blue Shield of CA



BMJ



BodyMedia



Boehringer Ingelheim



Bosch Healthcare



BrainLAB AG



Breakthrough Technologies LLC



Brightstar Corp



Bristol-Myers Squibb



Broadcom



Brocade Communications



BUPA



CACI International Inc



Calgary Scientific



California HealthCare Foundation



Calit2



CallDR



Cambridge Consultants Ltd.



Cambridge Temperature Concepts Limited (CTC)



Capsa Solutions



Capsule Tech, Inc



Caradigm



Cardiocom



Cardionet



Care Team Connect



Care Vision



CareFusion



Carestream



Case Western Reserve University



Catalyze.io



CDW Healthcare



Celgene



Cell Podium



CellTrak



Center for Connected Health (CCH)



Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC)



Cerner Corporation



CGI Technologies & Solutions, Inc.



Chetu



China Mobile



China Unicom



Ciena Corporation



Cigna



CIRRUS LOGIC



Cisco Systems



Citigroup, Inc.



Citrix Systems, Inc.



Clearbridge Biomedics



Clinical Works



CliniComp, Intl.



CollabRx



Comcast Business Services



Comlink-Medisphere



CommVault Americas



ComQi



Comunicano



Constitutional Medical Investors



Continua Health Alliance



COOLEY LLP



CORE Group



Corepoint Health



Cornell NYC Tech



Coventry Corp.



Covisint Corporation



CRG Medical



CSC



CSL



CTG Health Solutions



dacadoo



Daiichi Sankyo



Dainippon Sumitomo



DataDyne



DataMotion



Datuit



dbMotion



Dell



Deloitte



Department of Health and Human Services



Dexcom



Diagnotes



Dialog Semiconductor GmbH



Diebold, Incorporated



Digitalmill



Dimagi



Dimensional Insight, Inc.



Diversinet Corporation



DiversityRx



DockbookMD



DoctorBase.com



DPS Health



DSS, Inc.



Ebix



ecGroup



EcoLabs



e-Cycle LLC



Egnyte



EHTEL



Eisai



Elekta



Eli Lilly and Company



Elsevier



EMC Corporation



Emdeon



Encore Health Resources



Endo



Enovate Medical



Entra Health Systems



Epic Systems Corporation



Epion Health



Epocrates Inc.



EPOS Development



Epson America, Inc.



Ericsson



Ernst & Young



ESD



Esri



ETIAM CORP.



Etisalat



European Connected Health Campus (ECHCampus)



European mHealth Alliance (EuMHA)



Everything Everywhere (EE)



Execusys, Inc.



Extension Inc.



EY



Faberge



FiberUtilities Group



Fifth Third Bank



FireHost, Inc.



FitLinxx



FitnessKeeper



Food and Drug Administration (FDA)



FoodCare



Ford



Forest



FormFast, Inc.



Fresenius



Frog Design



FUJIFILM Medical Systems



Fujitsu



Futura Mobility



Futures Group



Futuretech



Galderma



Garmin



GCX Corporation



GE Healthcare



Gemalto



General Devices



GenoMed



GeoMed



Gilead Sciences



Ginger.io



GlaxSmithKline (GSK)



Google



Great Call



GreenDot Diabetes



Greenway Medical Technologies



Grifols



GSM Association (GSMA)



Halfpenny Technologies, Inc.



Happtique



Harris Corporation



HCPro, Inc.



HCSC



Health Care DataWorks



Health Catalyst



Healthagen



Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)



HealthCAWS



HealthInterlink



Healthport, Inc



HealthSpot



Healthtech Holdings, Inc.



HealthTechHatch



Heritage Provider Network



Hewlett-Packard (HP)



Highmark



Hill-Rom



HIMSS Analytics



Hologic



Hospira



HTC



Huawei



Hubble Telemedical



Humana



Hutchison 3



Hyland Software, Inc.



Iatric Systems, Inc.



IBM



ICA



Ideal Life Inc.



Ihealth Lab



Imec



IMO-Intelligent Medical Objects Inc.



Imprivata, Inc.



IMRIS



Independence Blue Cross



Infineon Technologies AG



Infor



Information Builders



Ingenious Med



InnerWireless/Black Box Network Services



Inovalon



Insight Genetics



Integron Corporation



Intel Corporation



InteliChart



Intelomed



InterDigital



Intermountain Healthcare



International Telecommunications Union (ITU)



InterSystems Corporation



Intuit



Inveneo



iPatientCare



iSirona



iTEACH



Jembi Health Systems



Jeron Electronic Systems



Johns Hopkins University



Johnson & Johnson



Juniper Networks



Kaiser Foundation



Kaiser Permanente



KDDI



KLAS



Konica Minolta



KORE Telematics Inc.



KPN



Kronos, Inc.



KT



Kyowa Hakko Kirin



Layered Tech



Leica Microsystems



Lenovo



LexisNexis



LG



LG U+



Liaison Healthcare



Lifeline South Africa



Lifewatch



LipoScience



Lockheed Martin



London's Air Ambulance



Lumeris



Lundbeck



M*Modal



MacPractice, Inc



Managed Health Network (MHN)



MAQUET



Marvell Semiconductor



Masimo



Mavro



MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS



maxIT-VCS, an SAIC company



McAfee



McCANN Health



McKesson



McKinsey & Company



mCure



MD Revolution



MedAssets



Medecision, Inc.



MediaTek



Medic Mobile



MediQuant, Inc.



MediSafe Project



MEDITECH



Medrad



MEDSEEK



MedSignals



MedTech



Medtronic



MedTrustOnline



MedWeb



MegaFon



MEI Research



Menarini



Merck



Merge Healthcare



Meru Networks



Metro



Metropolitan Life



Mevion Medical Systems



mHealth Alliance



mHealth Regulatory Coalition (MRC)



mHealth Working Group



Microsoft



Midmark



MIM Software



MindMyMeds



Mitsubishi Tanabe



MobileActive.org



mobileStorm



Mobilink



Mobilitas



Mobinil



Mobisante



Modernizing Medicine



Motion Computing, Inc.



Motorola



Motorola Solutions



mPay Connect



mPedigree



mQure Health Private Ltd.



MStar Semiconductor



MTN



MTS



Multiple Choice Labs



Mylan



NASA Ames Research Center



National Broadband Network (NBN) Australia



National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)



National Health Insurance Company (NHIC) of Qatar



National Institute of Health (NIH)



NEHI



Net Medical



NetApp



Netcare



NeuroTechnologies



NextGen Healthcare



NHS



Nike



Nokia (Microsoft)



Nokia Solutions & Networks (NSN)



Norad



Northrop Grumman Corp.



Novartis



Novatel Wireless



Novo Nordisk



NTT DATA



NTT DoCoMo



Nuance Communications



Nuance Healthcare



Numera



Ohmage



Omnicell



Omron Corp



OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd



OnePartner HIE (Health Information Exchange)



OnLine Tech



Open Health Tools



Open mHealth



OpenLMIS



OpenText



Optum



Oracle



Orange (France Telecom)



Orange Healthcare



ORCAS



Orchard Software



Orchestrate Healthcare



Orion Health



OSF HealthCare



Otsuka



Pacific Biosciences



PACSGEAR, INC



PageOne



Palomar Health



Parallon Business Solutions



PatientSafe Solutions



PC Connection



PDC Healthcare



PDR Network, LLC



PEPID, LLC



PepsiCo



Perceptive Software, LLC



PeriGen



Pfizer



Pharmica Consulting LLC.



Philips Healthcare



Phytel



PinnacleHealth



PLTD



PointCare



Polar



Polycom



Pop tech Innovation network



Praekelt Foundation



Presidio Networked Solutions



Prevea Health



Preventice



PricewaterhouseCoopers



PruHealth



Purdue



Ooredoo



QuadraMed



Qualcomm



Qualcomm Life



Quammen Health Care Consultants



Rady Children's Hospital



Ranbaxy



RDA MICROELECTRONICS



Recommind, Inc.



RelayHealth



Remedy Health Media



RemitDATA, Inc.



Remote Medical International



Renesas Electronics Corporation



ResMed



Resolute



RF Micro Devices



RICOH USA



RIM



RL Solutions



ROBAUTO



Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF)



Roche Diagnostics



Roche



Rockefeller Foundation



Roke Manor Research



Rubbermaid Healthcare



Safaricom



SageHagab GmBH



Sakura Finetek



Samsung



San Diego Beacon Community (SDBC)



Sanlam



Sanofi



Santa Rosa Consulting, Inc.



Santech



SAP



SAS Institute, Inc.



Satisloh



SCC Soft Computer



SecureCare Technologies



Sedona Learning Solutions



Sentry Data Systems, Inc.



Servier



Sharecare



Shionogi



Shire



Siemens Healthcare



Sierra Wireless



SIMcom Wireless Solutions



Sisoft Healthcare Information Systems



SK Telecom



Skyworks Solutions



SMART Communications



Smart Online



Smiths Medical



SnapMD



SoftBank



SoftServe Ltd.



Sonamba



Sony



Sony Mobile



SpaceLabs Healthcare (OSI Systems)



Spreadtrum Communications



Sprint



Sproxil



SSI Group, Inc., The



Stada



Stanley Healthcare



Startel Corporation



StartX



ST-Ericsson AB



Stoltenberg Consulting, Inc.



Stratos Genomics



Streamline Health, Inc



Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.



Surescripts



Surgical Information Systems, LLC



Suunto



SwiftMD



Swissray



Symantec Corporation



Sysmex



Tactio Health Group



tag-a-bag



Takeda



Tata Teleservices



TCS



TEKsystems



Teladoc



TelCel



Telecare Inc.



Telefonica



Telenor



TeliaSonera



Telit Communications



Telkom Kenya



Tely Labs



Terarecon



Teva



Teva Pharmaceuticals



Texas Instruments



TicSalut



TicTrac



Time Warner Cable Business Class



T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom)



TORQ



Toshiba Medical



Toumaz Technology



Tracfone wireless



Traycer Diagnostic Systems



TripleTree



TRIQUINT SEMICONDUCTOR



TruClinic



Trustmark



Truven Health Analytics



U.S. Department of Health & Human Services



u-blox



UCB



UN Foundation



UnitedHealth Group



University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)



University of Phoenix /Apollo Group



Valeant



Valley Presbyterian Hospital



Varian Medical Systems



Vensa Healths



Verizon Communication Inc.



Verizon Wireless



Vidyo



Vignet Corporation



VillageReach



VimpleCom



Vital (Toshiba)



Vital Art and Science



Vitera Healthcare Solutions



VMware, Inc.



VNG International



Vocera Communications, Inc.



Vodacom



Vodafone



Vodafone Americas Foundation



Vodafone Healthcare



VoiceFirst



Voxiva



vRad



VYZIN Electronics



Walgreens



Warner Chilcott



Waters Corporation



Wavefront



Welch Allyn



WellDoc Inc.



Wellness Layers



Wellpoint



WellTok



WelTel



Wind River



Wireless-Life Services Alliance (WLSA)



Withings



Wolters Kluwer Health



Wombat Security Technologies



World Health Organization (WHO)



Xerox



Yo-Fi Wellness



Zadom Apps



Zain



Zebra Technologies Corporation



Zephyr Technology Corporation



ZhenXin



Ziehm Imaging



ZMQ Software Systems



ZTE



Zynx Health, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142629/the-mobile-healthcare-mhealth-bible-2014-2020.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###