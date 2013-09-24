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The Mobile Healthcare (MHealth) Bible: 2014 - 2020

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Bible: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering
With more than 7 Billion mobile network subscriptions worldwide, the mobile communications sector is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. Healthcare is no exception to this trend.

As healthcare providers seek to maximize their patient outreach while minimizing costs, many view mobile healthcare (or mHealth) as the solution to improve healthcare cost-efficiency. mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology & devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services and provide diagnostic services.

Mobile network operators also view mHealth as a lucrative opportunity for the monetization of their mobile connectivity services. Given that most operators have established themselves as reputable consumer brands, they are also eyeing on opportunities to offer services beyond simple connectivity. Many operators already offer branded or co-branded end-to-end mHealth solutions to their customer bases.

In addition, mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs.

Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the mHealth market will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years.

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global mHealth market. In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mHealth market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 5 individual submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

 -  The scope and  implementation of mHealth across the globe

 -  mHealth technology

 -  Market drivers and key benefits of mHealth

 -  Challenges and inhibitors to the mHealth ecosystem

 -  mHealth standardization and regulatory initiatives

 -  mHealth opportunities, use cases and applications

 -  mHealth deployment case studies

 -  Value chain analysis of the mHealth ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

 -  mHealth industry roadmap: 2010 – 2020

 -  Key trends in the mHealth ecosystem; mHealth regulation & security,  adoption of cloud based mHealth services, alliances for ecosystem fortification, and the impact of LTE deployments

 -  The role of M2M technology in the mHealth ecosystem

 -  Profiles and strategies of key players in the mHealth market

 -  Strategic recommendations for mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure/device OEMs, application developers, healthcare service providers & pharmaceutical companies to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity

 -  In-depth analysis for 5 individual submarkets and their associated mHealth application use cases:

        Pharmaceutical Applications

        Medical Information & Healthcare Management

        Healthcare & Fitness

        Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services

        M2M, Sensor & Monitoring Applications

 -  Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020

Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:

Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following 5 submarkets and their 23 use case categories: :

 -  Pharmaceutical Applications

        Safety Data Collection

        Consumer Education

        Medical Education

        Post-Market Monitoring

        Drug Authentication

        Social Media

        Patient Compliance & Retention: Clinical Trial

 -  Information & Healthcare Management

        Electronic Health/Medical Records & Tracking Tools

        Diagnostic Tools & Medical Reference

        Continuing Medical Education

        Awareness Through Alerts

        Logistical & Payment Support

 -  Healthcare & Fitness

        Medical Compliance

        Fitness & Nutrition Apps

        Clinical Decision Support Systems

        Prescribable Mobile Apps

 -  Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services

        Mobile Video Consultations, Collaboration & Surgery

        Non-Video Consultations & Collaboration

        Remote Collaboration in Emergency Situations

 -  M2M, Sensor & Monitoring Applications

        Health and Wellness Monitoring

        Disease Surveillance/Remote Monitoring

        Diagnostic Tools

        Technical Logistics

Revenue is also split by ecosystem player:

 -  Ecosystem Player

        Mobile Network Operators/Connectivity Providers

        Mobile & mHealth Device OEMs

        Content & Application Providers

        Healthcare Service Providers

        Pharmaceutical Industry

The following regional and country markets are also covered:

 -  Regional Markets

        Asia Pacific

        Eastern Europe

        Latin & Central America

        Middle East & Africa

        North America

        Western Europe

 -  Country Markets

        Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,  India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK,  USA

Additional forecasts are provided for the following:

 -  Wireless M2M connections for the mHealth vertical

 -  Mobile video calling users

 -  Annual throughput of mobile network data traffic

 -  Smartphone, feature phone, tablet, desktop PC and notebook shipments

 -  Mobile network subscriptions by region

 -  Cost saving potential of mHealth by region

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

 -  Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mHealth market will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2014 alone

 -  Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years

 -  The widespread availability of high speed connectivity has opened up considerable opportunities for advanced mHealth applications such as remote video consultation

 -  Besides video applications, mobile network operators are also eyeing on other latency & bandwidth sensitive mHealth applications to capitalize on their recent LTE infrastructure upgrades. For example London’s Air Ambulance uses EE’s LTE network for navigational support

 -  mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs

 -  mHealth has the potential to dramatically reduce the costs of healthcare operations, while improving the quality of healthcare. SNS Research estimates that by the end of 2014, mHealth could represent up to $250 Billion in annual healthcare cost savings worldwide

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

 -  What are the key market drivers and challenges for the mHealth ecosystem?

 -  What are the key applications of mHealth?

 -  How is the mHealth value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?

 -  What opportunities does mHealth offer to mobile network operators,healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and other players in the value chain?

 -  What strategies should mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure & device OEMs, healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and application developers adopt to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity?

 -  How big is the mHealth market, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?

 -  What will be the installed base of mHealth M2M connections in 2020?

 -  What particular submarkets does the mHealth ecosystem constitute?

 -  What geographical regions, countries and submarkets offer the greatest growth potential for mHealth?

 -  Who are the key players in the mHealth market?

Countries Covered

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Cocos Islands

Colombia

Comoros Islands

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)

French West Indies

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guinea Republic

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kirghizstan

Kiribati

Korea

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Niue

North Korea

Northern Marianas

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Samoa

Samoa (American)

Sao Tomé & Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent & The Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks & Caicos Islands

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Companies Mentioned

Aetna

Affinity Networks

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)

Agfa HealthCare

Agile Health

Agilent Technologies

Ain Pharmaciez Inc

AirStrip Technologies

AirWatch

Alcatel-Lucent

Alego Health

Alere

Alivecor

Allergan

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Allscripts

Amara Health Analytics

Ambir Technology Inc.

AMC Health

America Movil

American Specialty Health (ASH)

American Well

Amerigroup

Amgen

AMIA

Angels Health (MediAngels)

ANT+

API Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Group

Apple

Applied Biosystems

Apprio, Inc.

Arcadia Solutions

Aricent

Ascension Health

Ascom Wireless Solutions

Astellas

AstraZeneca

AT&T

AtenaHealth, Inc.

Attachmate

Avago Technologies

Availity

Aventura

Aventyn

Aviva

Avnet, Inc.

Awarepoint

Axeda

Axial Exchange

Axis Technology, LLC

Baxter

Bayer

Beacon Partners, Inc.

Belimed

Benefitfocus

BettrLife

Beyond Lucid Technologies

Bharti Airtel

Biogen Idec

Blue Shield of CA

BMJ

BodyMedia

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bosch Healthcare

BrainLAB AG

Breakthrough Technologies LLC

Brightstar Corp

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broadcom

Brocade Communications

BUPA

CACI International Inc

Calgary Scientific

California HealthCare Foundation

Calit2

CallDR

Cambridge Consultants Ltd.

Cambridge Temperature Concepts Limited (CTC)

Capsa Solutions

Capsule Tech, Inc

Caradigm

Cardiocom

Cardionet

Care Team Connect

Care Vision

CareFusion

Carestream

Case Western Reserve University

Catalyze.io

CDW Healthcare

Celgene

Cell Podium

CellTrak

Center for Connected Health (CCH)

Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC)

Cerner Corporation

CGI Technologies & Solutions, Inc.

Chetu

China Mobile

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

Cigna

CIRRUS LOGIC

Cisco Systems

Citigroup, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Clearbridge Biomedics

Clinical Works

CliniComp, Intl.

CollabRx

Comcast Business Services

Comlink-Medisphere

CommVault Americas

ComQi

Comunicano

Constitutional Medical Investors

Continua Health Alliance

COOLEY LLP

CORE Group

Corepoint Health

Cornell NYC Tech

Coventry Corp.

Covisint Corporation

CRG Medical

CSC

CSL

CTG Health Solutions

dacadoo

Daiichi Sankyo

Dainippon Sumitomo

DataDyne

DataMotion

Datuit

dbMotion

Dell

Deloitte

Department of Health and Human Services

Dexcom

Diagnotes

Dialog Semiconductor GmbH

Diebold, Incorporated

Digitalmill

Dimagi

Dimensional Insight, Inc.

Diversinet Corporation

DiversityRx

DockbookMD

DoctorBase.com

DPS Health

DSS, Inc.

Ebix

ecGroup

EcoLabs

e-Cycle LLC

Egnyte

EHTEL

Eisai

Elekta

Eli Lilly and Company

Elsevier

EMC Corporation

Emdeon

Encore Health Resources

Endo

Enovate Medical

Entra Health Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

Epion Health

Epocrates Inc.

EPOS Development

Epson America, Inc.

Ericsson

Ernst & Young

ESD

Esri

ETIAM CORP.

Etisalat

European Connected Health Campus (ECHCampus)

European mHealth Alliance (EuMHA)

Everything Everywhere (EE)

Execusys, Inc.

Extension Inc.

EY

Faberge

FiberUtilities Group

Fifth Third Bank

FireHost, Inc.

FitLinxx

FitnessKeeper

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

FoodCare

Ford

Forest

FormFast, Inc.

Fresenius

Frog Design

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

Fujitsu

Futura Mobility

Futures Group

Futuretech

Galderma

Garmin

GCX Corporation

GE Healthcare

Gemalto

General Devices

GenoMed

GeoMed

Gilead Sciences

Ginger.io

GlaxSmithKline (GSK)

Google

Great Call

GreenDot Diabetes

Greenway Medical Technologies

Grifols

GSM Association (GSMA)

Halfpenny Technologies, Inc.

Happtique

Harris Corporation

HCPro, Inc.

HCSC

Health Care DataWorks

Health Catalyst

Healthagen

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)

HealthCAWS

HealthInterlink

Healthport, Inc

HealthSpot

Healthtech Holdings, Inc.

HealthTechHatch

Heritage Provider Network

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Highmark

Hill-Rom

HIMSS Analytics

Hologic

Hospira

HTC

Huawei

Hubble Telemedical

Humana

Hutchison 3

Hyland Software, Inc.

Iatric Systems, Inc.

IBM

ICA

Ideal Life Inc.

Ihealth Lab

Imec

IMO-Intelligent Medical Objects Inc.

Imprivata, Inc.

IMRIS

Independence Blue Cross

Infineon Technologies AG

Infor

Information Builders

Ingenious Med

InnerWireless/Black Box Network Services

Inovalon

Insight Genetics

Integron Corporation

Intel Corporation

InteliChart

Intelomed

InterDigital

Intermountain Healthcare

International Telecommunications Union (ITU)

InterSystems Corporation

Intuit

Inveneo

iPatientCare

iSirona

iTEACH

Jembi Health Systems

Jeron Electronic Systems

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson

Juniper Networks

Kaiser Foundation

Kaiser Permanente

KDDI

KLAS

Konica Minolta

KORE Telematics Inc.

KPN

Kronos, Inc.

KT

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Layered Tech

Leica Microsystems

Lenovo

LexisNexis

LG

LG U+

Liaison Healthcare

Lifeline South Africa

Lifewatch

LipoScience

Lockheed Martin

London's Air Ambulance

Lumeris

Lundbeck

M*Modal

MacPractice, Inc

Managed Health Network (MHN)

MAQUET

Marvell Semiconductor

Masimo

Mavro

MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS

maxIT-VCS, an SAIC company

McAfee

McCANN Health

McKesson

McKinsey & Company

mCure

MD Revolution

MedAssets

Medecision, Inc.

MediaTek

Medic Mobile

MediQuant, Inc.

MediSafe Project

MEDITECH

Medrad

MEDSEEK

MedSignals

MedTech

Medtronic

MedTrustOnline

MedWeb

MegaFon

MEI Research

Menarini

Merck

Merge Healthcare

Meru Networks

Metro

Metropolitan Life

Mevion Medical Systems

mHealth Alliance

mHealth Regulatory Coalition (MRC)

mHealth Working Group

Microsoft

Midmark

MIM Software

MindMyMeds

Mitsubishi Tanabe

MobileActive.org

mobileStorm

Mobilink

Mobilitas

Mobinil

Mobisante

Modernizing Medicine

Motion Computing, Inc.

Motorola

Motorola Solutions

mPay Connect

mPedigree

mQure Health Private Ltd.

MStar Semiconductor

MTN

MTS

Multiple Choice Labs

Mylan

NASA Ames Research Center

National Broadband Network (NBN) Australia

National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)

National Health Insurance Company (NHIC) of Qatar

National Institute of Health (NIH)

NEHI

Net Medical

NetApp

Netcare

NeuroTechnologies

NextGen Healthcare

NHS

Nike

Nokia (Microsoft)

Nokia Solutions & Networks (NSN)

Norad

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Novartis

Novatel Wireless

Novo Nordisk

NTT DATA

NTT DoCoMo

Nuance Communications

Nuance Healthcare

Numera

Ohmage

Omnicell

Omron Corp

OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd

OnePartner HIE (Health Information Exchange)

OnLine Tech

Open Health Tools

Open mHealth

OpenLMIS

OpenText

Optum

Oracle

Orange (France Telecom)

Orange Healthcare

ORCAS

Orchard Software

Orchestrate Healthcare

Orion Health

OSF HealthCare

Otsuka

Pacific Biosciences

PACSGEAR, INC

PageOne

Palomar Health

Parallon Business Solutions

PatientSafe Solutions

PC Connection

PDC Healthcare

PDR Network, LLC

PEPID, LLC

PepsiCo

Perceptive Software, LLC

PeriGen

Pfizer

Pharmica Consulting LLC.

Philips Healthcare

Phytel

PinnacleHealth

PLTD

PointCare

Polar

Polycom

Pop tech Innovation network

Praekelt Foundation

Presidio Networked Solutions

Prevea Health

Preventice

PricewaterhouseCoopers

PruHealth

Purdue

Ooredoo

QuadraMed

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Life

Quammen Health Care Consultants

Rady Children's Hospital

Ranbaxy

RDA MICROELECTRONICS

Recommind, Inc.

RelayHealth

Remedy Health Media

RemitDATA, Inc.

Remote Medical International

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ResMed

Resolute

RF Micro Devices

RICOH USA

RIM

RL Solutions

ROBAUTO

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF)

Roche Diagnostics

Roche

Rockefeller Foundation

Roke Manor Research

Rubbermaid Healthcare

Safaricom

SageHagab GmBH

Sakura Finetek

Samsung

San Diego Beacon Community (SDBC)

Sanlam

Sanofi

Santa Rosa Consulting, Inc.

Santech

SAP

SAS Institute, Inc.

Satisloh

SCC Soft Computer

SecureCare Technologies

Sedona Learning Solutions

Sentry Data Systems, Inc.

Servier

Sharecare

Shionogi

Shire

Siemens Healthcare

Sierra Wireless

SIMcom Wireless Solutions

Sisoft Healthcare Information Systems

SK Telecom

Skyworks Solutions

SMART Communications

Smart Online

Smiths Medical

SnapMD

SoftBank

SoftServe Ltd.

Sonamba

Sony

Sony Mobile

SpaceLabs Healthcare (OSI Systems)

Spreadtrum Communications

Sprint

Sproxil

SSI Group, Inc., The

Stada

Stanley Healthcare

Startel Corporation

StartX

ST-Ericsson AB

Stoltenberg Consulting, Inc.

Stratos Genomics

Streamline Health, Inc

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

Surescripts

Surgical Information Systems, LLC

Suunto

SwiftMD

Swissray

Symantec Corporation

Sysmex

Tactio Health Group

tag-a-bag

Takeda

Tata Teleservices

TCS

TEKsystems

Teladoc

TelCel

Telecare Inc.

Telefonica

Telenor

TeliaSonera

Telit Communications

Telkom Kenya

Tely Labs

Terarecon

Teva

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Texas Instruments

TicSalut

TicTrac

Time Warner Cable Business Class

T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom)

TORQ

Toshiba Medical

Toumaz Technology

Tracfone wireless

Traycer Diagnostic Systems

TripleTree

TRIQUINT SEMICONDUCTOR

TruClinic

Trustmark

Truven Health Analytics

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

u-blox

UCB

UN Foundation

UnitedHealth Group

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of Phoenix /Apollo Group

Valeant

Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Varian Medical Systems

Vensa Healths

Verizon Communication Inc.

Verizon Wireless

Vidyo

Vignet Corporation

VillageReach

VimpleCom

Vital (Toshiba)

Vital Art and Science

Vitera Healthcare Solutions

VMware, Inc.

VNG International

Vocera Communications, Inc.

Vodacom

Vodafone

Vodafone Americas Foundation

Vodafone Healthcare

VoiceFirst

Voxiva

vRad

VYZIN Electronics

Walgreens

Warner Chilcott

Waters Corporation

Wavefront

Welch Allyn

WellDoc Inc.

Wellness Layers

Wellpoint

WellTok

WelTel

Wind River

Wireless-Life Services Alliance (WLSA)

Withings

Wolters Kluwer Health

Wombat Security Technologies

World Health Organization (WHO)

Xerox

Yo-Fi Wellness

Zadom Apps

Zain

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Zephyr Technology Corporation

ZhenXin

Ziehm Imaging

ZMQ Software Systems

ZTE

Zynx Health, Inc.

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/142629/the-mobile-healthcare-mhealth-bible-2014-2020.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###

Source: Reportstack
Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2013 at 9:31 AM CDT - Permalink

 