Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Mobile Healthcare (mHealth) Bible: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering
With more than 7 Billion mobile network subscriptions worldwide, the mobile communications sector is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. Healthcare is no exception to this trend.
As healthcare providers seek to maximize their patient outreach while minimizing costs, many view mobile healthcare (or mHealth) as the solution to improve healthcare cost-efficiency. mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology & devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services and provide diagnostic services.
Mobile network operators also view mHealth as a lucrative opportunity for the monetization of their mobile connectivity services. Given that most operators have established themselves as reputable consumer brands, they are also eyeing on opportunities to offer services beyond simple connectivity. Many operators already offer branded or co-branded end-to-end mHealth solutions to their customer bases.
In addition, mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs.
Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the mHealth market will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years.
This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global mHealth market. In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mHealth market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 5 individual submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
- The scope and implementation of mHealth across the globe
- mHealth technology
- Market drivers and key benefits of mHealth
- Challenges and inhibitors to the mHealth ecosystem
- mHealth standardization and regulatory initiatives
- mHealth opportunities, use cases and applications
- mHealth deployment case studies
- Value chain analysis of the mHealth ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain
- mHealth industry roadmap: 2010 – 2020
- Key trends in the mHealth ecosystem; mHealth regulation & security, adoption of cloud based mHealth services, alliances for ecosystem fortification, and the impact of LTE deployments
- The role of M2M technology in the mHealth ecosystem
- Profiles and strategies of key players in the mHealth market
- Strategic recommendations for mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure/device OEMs, application developers, healthcare service providers & pharmaceutical companies to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity
- In-depth analysis for 5 individual submarkets and their associated mHealth application use cases:
Pharmaceutical Applications
Medical Information & Healthcare Management
Healthcare & Fitness
Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services
M2M, Sensor & Monitoring Applications
- Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020
Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:
Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following 5 submarkets and their 23 use case categories: :
- Pharmaceutical Applications
Safety Data Collection
Consumer Education
Medical Education
Post-Market Monitoring
Drug Authentication
Social Media
Patient Compliance & Retention: Clinical Trial
- Information & Healthcare Management
Electronic Health/Medical Records & Tracking Tools
Diagnostic Tools & Medical Reference
Continuing Medical Education
Awareness Through Alerts
Logistical & Payment Support
- Healthcare & Fitness
Medical Compliance
Fitness & Nutrition Apps
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Prescribable Mobile Apps
- Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services
Mobile Video Consultations, Collaboration & Surgery
Non-Video Consultations & Collaboration
Remote Collaboration in Emergency Situations
- M2M, Sensor & Monitoring Applications
Health and Wellness Monitoring
Disease Surveillance/Remote Monitoring
Diagnostic Tools
Technical Logistics
Revenue is also split by ecosystem player:
- Ecosystem Player
Mobile Network Operators/Connectivity Providers
Mobile & mHealth Device OEMs
Content & Application Providers
Healthcare Service Providers
Pharmaceutical Industry
The following regional and country markets are also covered:
- Regional Markets
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
- Country Markets
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA
Additional forecasts are provided for the following:
- Wireless M2M connections for the mHealth vertical
- Mobile video calling users
- Annual throughput of mobile network data traffic
- Smartphone, feature phone, tablet, desktop PC and notebook shipments
- Mobile network subscriptions by region
- Cost saving potential of mHealth by region
Key Findings:
The report has the following key findings:
- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mHealth market will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2014 alone
- Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years
- The widespread availability of high speed connectivity has opened up considerable opportunities for advanced mHealth applications such as remote video consultation
- Besides video applications, mobile network operators are also eyeing on other latency & bandwidth sensitive mHealth applications to capitalize on their recent LTE infrastructure upgrades. For example London’s Air Ambulance uses EE’s LTE network for navigational support
- mHealth offers a multitude to opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry ranging from R&D activities to securing the supply chain and, in the battle against counterfeit drugs
- mHealth has the potential to dramatically reduce the costs of healthcare operations, while improving the quality of healthcare. SNS Research estimates that by the end of 2014, mHealth could represent up to $250 Billion in annual healthcare cost savings worldwide
Key Questions Answered:
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- What are the key market drivers and challenges for the mHealth ecosystem?
- What are the key applications of mHealth?
- How is the mHealth value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?
- What opportunities does mHealth offer to mobile network operators,healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and other players in the value chain?
- What strategies should mobile network operators, wireless infrastructure & device OEMs, healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and application developers adopt to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity?
- How big is the mHealth market, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?
- What will be the installed base of mHealth M2M connections in 2020?
- What particular submarkets does the mHealth ecosystem constitute?
- What geographical regions, countries and submarkets offer the greatest growth potential for mHealth?
- Who are the key players in the mHealth market?
Countries Covered
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antigua & Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Cocos Islands
Colombia
Comoros Islands
Congo
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Faroe Islands
Federated States of Micronesia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)
French West Indies
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guam
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea Republic
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kirghizstan
Kiribati
Korea
Kosovo
Kuwait
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
North Korea
Northern Marianas
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Samoa
Samoa (American)
Sao Tomé & Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
Spain
Sri Lanka
St Kitts & Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent & The Grenadines
Sudan
Suriname
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks & Caicos Islands
UAE
Uganda
UK
Ukraine
Uruguay
US Virgin Islands
USA
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Companies Mentioned
Aetna
Affinity Networks
Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)
Agfa HealthCare
Agile Health
Agilent Technologies
Ain Pharmaciez Inc
AirStrip Technologies
AirWatch
Alcatel-Lucent
Alego Health
Alere
Alivecor
Allergan
Allied Telesis, Inc.
Allscripts
Amara Health Analytics
Ambir Technology Inc.
AMC Health
America Movil
American Specialty Health (ASH)
American Well
Amerigroup
Amgen
AMIA
Angels Health (MediAngels)
ANT+
API Healthcare
Apollo Hospitals Group
Apple
Applied Biosystems
Apprio, Inc.
Arcadia Solutions
Aricent
Ascension Health
Ascom Wireless Solutions
Astellas
AstraZeneca
AT&T
AtenaHealth, Inc.
Attachmate
Avago Technologies
Availity
Aventura
Aventyn
Aviva
Avnet, Inc.
Awarepoint
Axeda
Axial Exchange
Axis Technology, LLC
Baxter
Bayer
Beacon Partners, Inc.
Belimed
Benefitfocus
BettrLife
Beyond Lucid Technologies
Bharti Airtel
Biogen Idec
Blue Shield of CA
BMJ
BodyMedia
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bosch Healthcare
BrainLAB AG
Breakthrough Technologies LLC
Brightstar Corp
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Broadcom
Brocade Communications
BUPA
CACI International Inc
Calgary Scientific
California HealthCare Foundation
Calit2
CallDR
Cambridge Consultants Ltd.
Cambridge Temperature Concepts Limited (CTC)
Capsa Solutions
Capsule Tech, Inc
Caradigm
Cardiocom
Cardionet
Care Team Connect
Care Vision
CareFusion
Carestream
Case Western Reserve University
Catalyze.io
CDW Healthcare
Celgene
Cell Podium
CellTrak
Center for Connected Health (CCH)
Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC)
Cerner Corporation
CGI Technologies & Solutions, Inc.
Chetu
China Mobile
China Unicom
Ciena Corporation
Cigna
CIRRUS LOGIC
Cisco Systems
Citigroup, Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Clearbridge Biomedics
Clinical Works
CliniComp, Intl.
CollabRx
Comcast Business Services
Comlink-Medisphere
CommVault Americas
ComQi
Comunicano
Constitutional Medical Investors
Continua Health Alliance
COOLEY LLP
CORE Group
Corepoint Health
Cornell NYC Tech
Coventry Corp.
Covisint Corporation
CRG Medical
CSC
CSL
CTG Health Solutions
dacadoo
Daiichi Sankyo
Dainippon Sumitomo
DataDyne
DataMotion
Datuit
dbMotion
Dell
Deloitte
Department of Health and Human Services
Dexcom
Diagnotes
Dialog Semiconductor GmbH
Diebold, Incorporated
Digitalmill
Dimagi
Dimensional Insight, Inc.
Diversinet Corporation
DiversityRx
DockbookMD
DoctorBase.com
DPS Health
DSS, Inc.
Ebix
ecGroup
EcoLabs
e-Cycle LLC
Egnyte
EHTEL
Eisai
Elekta
Eli Lilly and Company
Elsevier
EMC Corporation
Emdeon
Encore Health Resources
Endo
Enovate Medical
Entra Health Systems
Epic Systems Corporation
Epion Health
Epocrates Inc.
EPOS Development
Epson America, Inc.
Ericsson
Ernst & Young
ESD
Esri
ETIAM CORP.
Etisalat
European Connected Health Campus (ECHCampus)
European mHealth Alliance (EuMHA)
Everything Everywhere (EE)
Execusys, Inc.
Extension Inc.
EY
Faberge
FiberUtilities Group
Fifth Third Bank
FireHost, Inc.
FitLinxx
FitnessKeeper
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
FoodCare
Ford
Forest
FormFast, Inc.
Fresenius
Frog Design
FUJIFILM Medical Systems
Fujitsu
Futura Mobility
Futures Group
Futuretech
Galderma
Garmin
GCX Corporation
GE Healthcare
Gemalto
General Devices
GenoMed
GeoMed
Gilead Sciences
Ginger.io
GlaxSmithKline (GSK)
Google
Great Call
GreenDot Diabetes
Greenway Medical Technologies
Grifols
GSM Association (GSMA)
Halfpenny Technologies, Inc.
Happtique
Harris Corporation
HCPro, Inc.
HCSC
Health Care DataWorks
Health Catalyst
Healthagen
Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)
HealthCAWS
HealthInterlink
Healthport, Inc
HealthSpot
Healthtech Holdings, Inc.
HealthTechHatch
Heritage Provider Network
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
Highmark
Hill-Rom
HIMSS Analytics
Hologic
Hospira
HTC
Huawei
Hubble Telemedical
Humana
Hutchison 3
Hyland Software, Inc.
Iatric Systems, Inc.
IBM
ICA
Ideal Life Inc.
Ihealth Lab
Imec
IMO-Intelligent Medical Objects Inc.
Imprivata, Inc.
IMRIS
Independence Blue Cross
Infineon Technologies AG
Infor
Information Builders
Ingenious Med
InnerWireless/Black Box Network Services
Inovalon
Insight Genetics
Integron Corporation
Intel Corporation
InteliChart
Intelomed
InterDigital
Intermountain Healthcare
International Telecommunications Union (ITU)
InterSystems Corporation
Intuit
Inveneo
iPatientCare
iSirona
iTEACH
Jembi Health Systems
Jeron Electronic Systems
Johns Hopkins University
Johnson & Johnson
Juniper Networks
Kaiser Foundation
Kaiser Permanente
KDDI
KLAS
Konica Minolta
KORE Telematics Inc.
KPN
Kronos, Inc.
KT
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Layered Tech
Leica Microsystems
Lenovo
LexisNexis
LG
LG U+
Liaison Healthcare
Lifeline South Africa
Lifewatch
LipoScience
Lockheed Martin
London's Air Ambulance
Lumeris
Lundbeck
M*Modal
MacPractice, Inc
Managed Health Network (MHN)
MAQUET
Marvell Semiconductor
Masimo
Mavro
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS
maxIT-VCS, an SAIC company
McAfee
McCANN Health
McKesson
McKinsey & Company
mCure
MD Revolution
MedAssets
Medecision, Inc.
MediaTek
Medic Mobile
MediQuant, Inc.
MediSafe Project
MEDITECH
Medrad
MEDSEEK
MedSignals
MedTech
Medtronic
MedTrustOnline
MedWeb
MegaFon
MEI Research
Menarini
Merck
Merge Healthcare
Meru Networks
Metro
Metropolitan Life
Mevion Medical Systems
mHealth Alliance
mHealth Regulatory Coalition (MRC)
mHealth Working Group
Microsoft
Midmark
MIM Software
MindMyMeds
Mitsubishi Tanabe
MobileActive.org
mobileStorm
Mobilink
Mobilitas
Mobinil
Mobisante
Modernizing Medicine
Motion Computing, Inc.
Motorola
Motorola Solutions
mPay Connect
mPedigree
mQure Health Private Ltd.
MStar Semiconductor
MTN
MTS
Multiple Choice Labs
Mylan
NASA Ames Research Center
National Broadband Network (NBN) Australia
National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)
National Health Insurance Company (NHIC) of Qatar
National Institute of Health (NIH)
NEHI
Net Medical
NetApp
Netcare
NeuroTechnologies
NextGen Healthcare
NHS
Nike
Nokia (Microsoft)
Nokia Solutions & Networks (NSN)
Norad
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Novartis
Novatel Wireless
Novo Nordisk
NTT DATA
NTT DoCoMo
Nuance Communications
Nuance Healthcare
Numera
Ohmage
Omnicell
Omron Corp
OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd
OnePartner HIE (Health Information Exchange)
OnLine Tech
Open Health Tools
Open mHealth
OpenLMIS
OpenText
Optum
Oracle
Orange (France Telecom)
Orange Healthcare
ORCAS
Orchard Software
Orchestrate Healthcare
Orion Health
OSF HealthCare
Otsuka
Pacific Biosciences
PACSGEAR, INC
PageOne
Palomar Health
Parallon Business Solutions
PatientSafe Solutions
PC Connection
PDC Healthcare
PDR Network, LLC
PEPID, LLC
PepsiCo
Perceptive Software, LLC
PeriGen
Pfizer
Pharmica Consulting LLC.
Philips Healthcare
Phytel
PinnacleHealth
PLTD
PointCare
Polar
Polycom
Pop tech Innovation network
Praekelt Foundation
Presidio Networked Solutions
Prevea Health
Preventice
PricewaterhouseCoopers
PruHealth
Purdue
Ooredoo
QuadraMed
Qualcomm
Qualcomm Life
Quammen Health Care Consultants
Rady Children's Hospital
Ranbaxy
RDA MICROELECTRONICS
Recommind, Inc.
RelayHealth
Remedy Health Media
RemitDATA, Inc.
Remote Medical International
Renesas Electronics Corporation
ResMed
Resolute
RF Micro Devices
RICOH USA
RIM
RL Solutions
ROBAUTO
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF)
Roche Diagnostics
Roche
Rockefeller Foundation
Roke Manor Research
Rubbermaid Healthcare
Safaricom
SageHagab GmBH
Sakura Finetek
Samsung
San Diego Beacon Community (SDBC)
Sanlam
Sanofi
Santa Rosa Consulting, Inc.
Santech
SAP
SAS Institute, Inc.
Satisloh
SCC Soft Computer
SecureCare Technologies
Sedona Learning Solutions
Sentry Data Systems, Inc.
Servier
Sharecare
Shionogi
Shire
Siemens Healthcare
Sierra Wireless
SIMcom Wireless Solutions
Sisoft Healthcare Information Systems
SK Telecom
Skyworks Solutions
SMART Communications
Smart Online
Smiths Medical
SnapMD
SoftBank
SoftServe Ltd.
Sonamba
Sony
Sony Mobile
SpaceLabs Healthcare (OSI Systems)
Spreadtrum Communications
Sprint
Sproxil
SSI Group, Inc., The
Stada
Stanley Healthcare
Startel Corporation
StartX
ST-Ericsson AB
Stoltenberg Consulting, Inc.
Stratos Genomics
Streamline Health, Inc
Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.
Surescripts
Surgical Information Systems, LLC
Suunto
SwiftMD
Swissray
Symantec Corporation
Sysmex
Tactio Health Group
tag-a-bag
Takeda
Tata Teleservices
TCS
TEKsystems
Teladoc
TelCel
Telecare Inc.
Telefonica
Telenor
TeliaSonera
Telit Communications
Telkom Kenya
Tely Labs
Terarecon
Teva
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Texas Instruments
TicSalut
TicTrac
Time Warner Cable Business Class
T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom)
TORQ
Toshiba Medical
Toumaz Technology
Tracfone wireless
Traycer Diagnostic Systems
TripleTree
TRIQUINT SEMICONDUCTOR
TruClinic
Trustmark
Truven Health Analytics
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services
u-blox
UCB
UN Foundation
UnitedHealth Group
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
University of Phoenix /Apollo Group
Valeant
Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Varian Medical Systems
Vensa Healths
Verizon Communication Inc.
Verizon Wireless
Vidyo
Vignet Corporation
VillageReach
VimpleCom
Vital (Toshiba)
Vital Art and Science
Vitera Healthcare Solutions
VMware, Inc.
VNG International
Vocera Communications, Inc.
Vodacom
Vodafone
Vodafone Americas Foundation
Vodafone Healthcare
VoiceFirst
Voxiva
vRad
VYZIN Electronics
Walgreens
Warner Chilcott
Waters Corporation
Wavefront
Welch Allyn
WellDoc Inc.
Wellness Layers
Wellpoint
WellTok
WelTel
Wind River
Wireless-Life Services Alliance (WLSA)
Withings
Wolters Kluwer Health
Wombat Security Technologies
World Health Organization (WHO)
Xerox
Yo-Fi Wellness
Zadom Apps
Zain
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Zephyr Technology Corporation
ZhenXin
Ziehm Imaging
ZMQ Software Systems
ZTE
Zynx Health, Inc.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/142629/the-mobile-healthcare-mhealth-bible-2014-2020.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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