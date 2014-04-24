The Mobile Security (MSecurity) Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Device Security, Infrastructure Security & Security Services

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Mobile networks around the globe generate more than 86 Exabytes of traffic annually. The immense volume of traffic together with the growing adoption of open source Operating System (OS) platforms such as Android has opened up new security threats. Mobile malware, SMS spam, cyber attacks and unlawful eavesdropping are an ever-increasing problem for enterprises, consumers and mobile network operators around the globe.



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This has in turn led to significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways by both enterprises and mobile network operators, besides opening doors for emerging submarkets such as mobile Security as a Service (SECaaS).



On the devices front, installation of anti-malware/anti-virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, mobile device OEMs are also integrating advanced biometrics such as fingerprint sensing into their smartphones and tablets, amid growing popularity of security sensitive opportunities such as mobile payments.



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Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $11 Billion in 2014 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% over the next 6 years.



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



An in-depth analysis for four individual submarkets and their associated product/service categories: Mobile Network Infrastructure Security Software & Appliances, Mobile Device Client Security Software, Mobile Device Security Hardware and Mobile Security & MDM Services

Value chain analysis for each submarket

Key market drivers and challenges for each submarket

Key trends for each submarket

Case studies on product/service deployment for each submarket



Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:



Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their 17 product/service categories:



Mobile Network Infrastructure Security Software & Appliances



Integrated Security Appliances (Hardware & Software)

Content Security Gateways

SMS/MMS Content Security Gateways



Mobile Device Client Security Software



Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software

Back Up & Restore Software

Privacy Protection Software



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