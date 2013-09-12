The Modern Day Financial Advisor Marketing Guide Is Here

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Financial advisors from all over the world find it hard to create a planning process every time they have a client meeting to attend. The process of creating a process is not only tiring but, it also takes up a great deal of time and energy leaving the advisor with nothing but, a sore head and back. To help such advisors give their client the best without having to do back breaking work, 7figureadvisor has come up with the latest version of the financial advisor marketing guide.



This is a tried and tested planning process that has built in client lists and other task checklists that streamlines the planning process and leaves both the advisor and the client on the same page at the end of the day. This is the most advanced financial advisor marketing system as claimed by the thousands of affiliates who are thrilled to share their experience with the world.



John Enright, the man behind this progressive revolutionary idea has himself tried the system and gained a whole lot in terms of instant profits. He wishes to extend the same benefit to everyone else who has and wants to try this financial advisor marketing system. John emphasizes that through this system one can achieve the highest state of client satisfaction through an enriched repeatable planning process. He claims it is this very prospect that will have clients willing to share their experience and spread the good word.



Now, John and his team wish to take this experience of enriched training to the windy city of Chicago where there will be training sessions held to help trainees spruce up their marketing skills. The training will take place from November 11th and will go on till November 13th 2013, giving participants ample opportunity to build on their confidence and gather information that will actually help them apply what they have learnt in their business and reap instant benefits.



About 7figureadvisor

7figureadvisor has always been on the forefront of educating financial advisors with tips and tools to keep their business up and running. And, with the seminar set to kick off in November, the anticipation is touching the sky. To join the excitement and invest in your business, log onto http://7figureadvisor.com/



Media Contact

7 Figure Advisor, LLC

Michael Palumbos

P.O. Box 23022

Rochester, NY 14692

585-317-2187

michael@7figureadvisor.com