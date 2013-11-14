"The Modern Soccer Coach 2014" Book and eBook for Football Coaches Now Published

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Book and eBook publisher Bennion Kearny is pleased to announce the publication of The Modern Soccer Coach 2014: A Four Dimensional Approach by Gary Curneen, in both print and ebook formats.



Over the last 20 years, no sport has changed more than soccer. The modern player is technically more capable, physically faster and stronger, and has access to more coaching and sports science resources than ever before. With the high rewards associated with success, there has never been more pressure on coaches to win, develop players, and play soccer the ‘right way’.



Aimed at Soccer coaches of all levels and with players of all ages and abilities The Modern Soccer Coach 2014 identifies the areas that must be targeted by coaches who want to maximize a team’s potential – the Technical, Tactical, Physical, and Mental sides to the game. Filled with practical no-nonsense explanations, focused players drills, and more than 30 illustrated soccer templates, The Modern Soccer Coach 2014 will help the modern coach to create team performances that win match after match.



The book is 154 pages in print format and costs $14.99. Ebook formats including Kindle and iBooks are also available.



About Gary Curneen

Gary Curneen is the Assistant Women's Soccer Coach at University of Cincinnati. Gary holds a UEFA 'A' License from the Irish FA and a "Premier Diploma" from the NSCAA. Gary also gained a Master’s in Business Administration from Wingate University, where he was the Head Women’s Soccer Coach from 2005-2013, taking them to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the program’s history.



Gary has played and coached at the collegiate level in the United States for more than ten years. His coaching education has seen him travel to study the best teams in the world and how they work first hand. A lifelong learner, Gary is a player-centered coach who focuses on professionalism, responsibility, and accountability within the framework of each team he works with. He believes that creating a culture of excellence is paramount to success and that each training session should include physical, tactical, technical, and mental components that challenge the players to perform at a high level.



About Bennion Kearny

Bennion Kearny is an independent publisher based in the United Kingdom that publishes expert-written books for general audiences. Other recent sports publications include:



The Successful Golfer: Practical Fixes for the Mental Game of Golf by Paul McCarthy and Marc Jones

The Way Forward: Solutions to England's Football Failings by Matthew Whitehouse

Jose Mourinho: The Rise of the Translator by Ciaran Kelly



Media Enquiries

Please direct all media enquiries to Adam Walters [Adam at BennionKearny.com]

Bennion Kearny Ltd

6 Woodside, Churnet View Road, Oakamoor,

Staffs, ST10 3AE, United Kingdom.