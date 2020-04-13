The Moment- Episode 14- Tesla's Brian Wheat

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the upcoming show "Tesla's Brian Wheat" interview with host Chris Epting and guest Brian Wheat as they discuss the new release of Tesla, a platinum-selling band. The episode will play live on VoiceAmerica.com on April 15th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/122948/the-moment-episode-14-teslas-brian-wheat. In this episode we are joined by Brian Wheat. Wheat starts the discussion off with the latest release from Tesla, the Five Man London Jam, which is a live performance of some of their most popular songs. Tesla began recording this album when they visited the famed recording studio, Abbey Road Studios. The band was only there for a one-night musical event where they preformed songs from the renowned arsenal. Wheat concludes the episode reviewing the new album, recent life events, and how the coronavirus has made its impact on the band.



About Brian Wheat

Brian Wheat is the bass guitarist for the platinum-selling band, Tesla, which began in the year 1982. Tesla became very popular during the late 1980s-1990s. Since then, Brian has opened his own studio, J Street Recorders, which is in the lively Sacramento, California. The recording studio has been visited by some very well-known bands and has become very popular among them since its opening. Papa Roach, Tesla, Deftones, Flashfires, and many other have recorded here.



