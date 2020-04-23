The Moment- Episode 15- Kathy Valentine

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the episode "Kathy Valentine" interview with host Chris Epting and guest Kathy Valentine as they discuss the Go-Go's new memoir, All I Ever Wanted. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on April 22nd and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3827/the-moment, In this episode we are joined by Kathy Valentine. Valentine starts off the conversation about the very popular band, the Go-Go's. She announces her riveting new memoir, All I Ever Wanted. Throughout this episode Valentine gives us up to date information on the band and what they have all been doing within their daily lives. By listening to what Valentine has to say you will be sure to receive the insider scoop on the band and what their plans are for the future. Join us every Wednesday at 11 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel to hear more from your favorite artist.



About Kathy Valentine

Kathy Valentine has been a musician and songwriter for over forty years. She began her journey through music at the age of sixteen in her hometown Austin. Later, when her family moved to Los Angeles, she joined a band that would leave their mark in history, The Go-Go's. Kathy wrote and co-wrote some of the Go-Go's most famous songs such as "Vacation" and "Head Over Heels." In the year 2006 she went back to Austin to explore new opportunities such as being a public speaker, producer, mentor, and more. By 2016, she signed with UT Press to write her own memoir and even played a lead role in the film "The Transcendents."



