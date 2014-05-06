The Mom's Choice Awards Names 'A-Z the Universe in Me' Among the Best in Family-Friendly Media, Products and Services

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The Mom’s Choice Awards® has named ‘A-Z the Universe in Me’ by Michal Y Noah as among the best in family-friendly books. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.



The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) is an international awards program that recognizes authors, inventors, companies, parents and others for their efforts in creating quality family-friendly media, products and services.



Parents, educators, librarians and retailers look for the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality materials for children and families.



An esteemed panel of judges includes education, media and other experts as well as parents, children, librarians, performing artists, producers, medical and business professionals, authors, scientists and others. A sampling of the panel members includes: Dr. Twila C. Liggett, ten-time Emmy-winner, professor and founder of PBS’s Reading Rainbow; Julie Aigner-Clark, Creator of Baby Einstein and The Safe Side Project; Jodee Blanco, New York Times best-selling author, Priscilla Dunstan, creator of the Dunstan Baby Language; Patricia Rossi, host of NBC’s Manners Minute; Dr. Letitia S. Wright, D.C., host of the Wright PlaceTM TV Show; and Catherine Witcher, M.Ed., special needs expert and founder of Precision Education, Inc.



“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”



To learn more about Noah, her award-winning and bestselling book ‘A-Z, The Universe in Me’, additional updates and special offers, visit her official website – http://michalynoah.com.



‘A-Z The Universe in Me’ is currently available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, the author’s official website and everywhere books are sold.



About Michal Y Noah

Michal Y Noah is the author of the #1 bestselling book ‘A-Z the Universe in Me’. She is also a contributing author to the #1 bestselling book ‘Wake Up...Live the Life you Love: Empowered.’



‘A-Z the universe in Me’ provides a great source of motivation and empowerment that helps tap into hidden potential by using the power of positive self-talk and beliefs.



Michal’s mission is to inspire, empower and teach children to believe in themselves and their abilities, by planting the seeds of self-esteem in their hearts. To be loving, thoughtful and kind.