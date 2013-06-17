The Monkey Trial: Wrenching New Novel Exposes Justice System's Rocky Reputation.

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- While it may first appear as a wholly-fictional novel, the latest release by Dr. Gerald Blumenthal is actually based on frank and stark reality. Shedding new light on the United States’ justice and jury system, the book’s fictionalized narrative takes its cues from hundreds of interviews and hours of research on the part of its author.



‘The Monkey Trial: Judgement Day’ may be the most illuminating and compelling exposé’ of the U.S. justice system to date.



Synopsis:



“A Terrifying Story of a Judge Gone Wild" In this stunning new novel, Gerald Blumenthal explores the mind of a serial killer and the subsequent court room dramas that follow. Like his previous award-winning novel The Brass Compass (now being adapted to the big screen), The Monkey Trial is fact-based but is fictionalized to avoid another court drama! The novel begs the question: what happens if a man chosen by society to judge others in society commits heinous crimes?



The Monkey Trial gives us a true and extraordinary account of the workings of the American legal system as it deals with a deranged serial killer. A novel full of action and suspense, The Monkey Trial will grab you from the very first page and not let you go until the climactic ending!



As the author explains, his book is both incredibly insightful and incredibly close to home.



“This novel emphasizes the importance of the justice system and the jury system. It also points out how individuals can give the justice system a bad name,” says Dr. Blumenthal, who is a noted expert in the physics of ultra-high pressure.



Continuing, “I didn’t write it for myself, it’s a loving dedication to my youngest daughter, Lauren (Lolly), who passed away on the 26th of December 2012 after a brave, six-year battle against cancer. She always was and always will continue to be my biggest inspiration.”



Since its release, reviews for the book have been overwhelmingly positive.



“Who would have thought that a well-respected judge could have become a serial killer? Gerald Blumenthal’s second novel is the culmination of hundreds of in-depth interviews with attorneys and medical personnel involving real murder trials and real life dramas. Impeccably researched, grippingly told with eleventh-hour drama, filled with serial murders and court room drama this novel reads like a page-turning murder mystery. It will horrify with cutting truth, yet ultimately the story will reveal the facts behind man’s failings,” says author Michelle Izmaylov.



Shelley Kaplan was equally as impressed, adding, “A Novel that will grab you from the first page. The best novel I’ve read in a long time. I just couldn’t put it down.”’



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Monkey Trial: Judgement Day’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17JMmH6, as well as in Kindle format.



About the Author

Gerald Blumenthal, Ph.D., is chairman and CEO of Houston-based Evaluation Systems for Personnel, a company that is a consultant to some of America’s largest airports. The author of numerous scientific papers related to the physics of ultra high pressure, Blumenthal was an integral member of the team that pioneered the manufacture of synthetic diamonds in South Africa and has lectured on graphology, mathematics, and physics.



Blumenthal is a 20-year veteran of Toastmasters International & is the recipient of many speaking awards. A native of South Africa, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1978 with his wife and three daughters and now lives in Houston, Texas.