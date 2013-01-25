The Monsterjunkies: An American Family Odyssey - Compelling New Teen Novel Tackles Teen Bullying and Self Esteem Issues

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Cave Creek, Arizona – Feeling ‘different’ isn’t easy for the world’s Teens and tweens , especially as the prevalence of bullying is on the rise. With almost seventy percent of High School children reporting at least some form of bullying, Arizona’s Erik Daniel Shein hopes his latest novel with garner a mutual atmosphere of respect and self-acceptance.



‘The Monsterjunkies: An American Family Odyssey’ is a powerful story told through a quirky set of characters.



Synopsis:



Tucked away in a remote cul-de-sac on the Maine coast is a place where the strange is normal, and the bizarre, is everyday. This is a place, where, if you do not have an open mind, you will loose your mind in its reality and truths. This is the home of The Monsterjunkies, An American Family Odyssey.



Residing at this place, twelve year old Crow and his fourteen year old sister, Indigo , along with their friends go down a reality curve to arrive at the harsh truth of the indelible hurt bullying, emotional abuse and prejudice can foster. The family faces ignorance combined with aggression at every step as they try to build a life for themselves in the home of their ancestors.



We are all MonsterJunkies and wear masks during our daily lives, in school, during work, hanging out with friends, imitating, being people who we look up to and admire, or those we want to be. It is those people who take off their masks and show the real person inside who are the ones that truly find the meaning of their lives.



The Monsterjunkies an American Family Odyssey, defines growing up through a cast of quirky yet engaging characters who also experience the same anxieties as any other family, enduring the issues that portend ‘coming of age.' Not all angst and agony, it marks a clear path to the ultimate form of acceptance, the approbation of self.



As the author explains, his book seeks to fight the growing bullying epidemic.



“Bullying is a very hot topic today and our story and characters deal with Bullying and self-esteem issues,” says Shein.



Continuing, “The characters, while in a situation that is a little out-of-the-ordinary, are just like any other set of teenagers. They face the same issues and fight an on-going battle against their self-esteem and developing conscience.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The author is on top of the game in this amazing read, and just gets better and better every time,” said Book Review Buzz and best books on kindle



Another Goodreads reader, Karen O’Sullivan was equally as impressed. She said, “This book was a joy to read! ‘The Monsterjunkies’ reminded me of some typical realities facing kids and teens as they grow up. Even more precisely, it provides excellent insight into the intricacies of the problem of bullying. Bullying is a big issue than most of us would like to believe, but this book will open your eyes and show you some of what is really going on.”



About the Author: Erik Daniel Shein

Erik Daniel Shein was born Erik Daniel Stoops, November 18th 1966 He is an American writer, and film producer, screenwriter, voice actor, animator, entrepreneur, entertainer, and philanthropist, Pet enthusiast and animal health advocate . He is the author and co-authored of over 30 nonfiction and fiction books whose writings include six scientific articles in the field of herpetology. His children’s book, “The Forgotten Ornament” is a Christmas classic, and was endorsed by Hollywood legends Mickey and Jan Rooney.