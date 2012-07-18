Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- One of the greatest views of the Gulf of Mexico is in Doctors Pass. The south view of the Gulf and Pass from the inlet is unparalleled in beauty. The property at 2332 N Gulf Shore Blvd #608 Naples, Florida 34103-4379 offers an outstanding observation point of this exceptional view. This 3 bedroom three and a half bath condo is a fantastic view example of the exceptional value in The Moorings real estate.



This amazing condo on Admiralty Point is newly up to market. The sixth floor provides a fantastic vantage point for the numerous amenities The Moorings real estate offers its homeowners. With beach access, bike and jog paths, sauna, spa hot tub and pool the property is flush with amenities. It also features a built in grill and tennis court, and views of the gulf and the canal. For internal amenities it comes packed with a full kitchen and dishwasher and spot in an attached garage. It also comes fully furnished, making it a fantastic vacation property as well as a beautiful home.



With such close beach and gulf access, this property is not expected to remain at market long. Featuring spacious built in cabinets, ample closet space and all the standard amenities of a property of this caliber. Dock leases are available to owners of these beautiful The Moorings condos. Contact Corey Cabral at Royal Shell real estate for more questions.



“This condo is an absolute steal. With beach and boat access I’m amazed that it hasn’t been snatched up already. Lovingly maintained and part of a fantastic community, I envy anyone who lands this dream condo.” –Corey Cabral



