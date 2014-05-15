The Moral Line: Novel, Depicting Life of Call Girl, Examines Loneliness's Powerful Yet Unobvious Byproduct - Sex

Campbell, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Vanessa Bogenholm has been a prolific writer her entire life, with her career diving into such diverse areas as agriculture articles, wine reviews, short stories and even reviewing photographs of men’s penises! However, after accepting an assignment about men who frequent the services of high-class call girls, Bogenholm became acutely aware that these individuals are seeking more than just sex. Ditching the assignment after interviewing just three men, with a compelling new viewpoint on the real motives behind sex, Bogenholm instead wrote and published her powerful debut novel.



‘The Moral Line’ follows the life and career of a fictional call girl – exposing why the human condition of loneliness is the industry’s, and humanity’s, ultimate driving force under the sheets.



Synopsis:



After being rejected and left alone, Alexandria finds herself going down a moral line. Slightly desperate for money, she takes a one-time 'job' as a paid for companion by a not so attractive but very nice wealthy man. Is getting paid to be in the company of men really such a bad thing if it feels good? She falls into a world of clients that are wealthy, powerful, successful men with fancy cars and country club lifestyles. But she sees the fragility in all of these men, the loneliness and need for acceptance that is the human condition. Alexandria becomes 'Catherine' a high-end escort with a beautiful laugh who finds the goodness and attractiveness in all men, falling in love with all of her clients just a little. By accepting these men and seeing the goodness in them, she pleases these men in many ways. Is it possible by pleasing others maybe Alexandria/Catherine can find her true self and find happiness?



“I went into my call girl assignment in the belief that those using their services were looking to satisfy their obvious sexual desires, or explore new territory with someone other than their regular partner. However, it soon became evident that loneliness and seeking acceptance was actually what these clients sought. The call girl was merely their vehicle,” says Vanessa.



“But here are the questions – is this actually something to be ashamed of? Do call girls know they are serving his purpose? And, if so, does it make the entire arrangement more acceptable in the eyes of society? These are explored through the eyes of Alexandria and are topics that make for a gripping interview or on-air debate*.”



To date, the novel has garnered rave reviews. For example, Jaycie D. comments, “This book really took me by surprise. I went in expecting some titillating erotica, but what I got was an emotional depth that blew me away. Alexandria is a fantastic character, flawed and at times a hot mess, but who among us isn't? Connecting with her is as easy as exhaling, and that is in no small way due to Bogenholm's skills in bringing this story to life. The characters, the story, the settings, it's all vivid and rich and sensual and utterly engaging.”



Chloe Halson was equally as impressed, adding, “While I expected a titillating experience from a book about an escort, what struck me hardest about The Moral Line was how real, raw, and fresh Alexandria's whole emotional experience is for women today. I felt my own worst fears about aging, love, beauty and what the world expects of me emerging as she related the events and feelings of her life. This fragile nakedness of hers makes her an ideal partner for the wounded, slightly empty men who seek her company in exchange for money. She's perfectly imperfect for the job.”



‘The Moral Line’ is available now: http://amzn.to/REdK3f.



*As mentioned, Ms. Bogenholm would be delighted to provide an interview. Please contact her directly, using the below information, to arrange an appointment.



About Vanessa Bogenholm

Vanessa Bogenholm is the author of The Moral Line (ISBN-10 1491872403 – ISBN-13 1491872406), which is published by AuthorHouse. The Moral Line is Vanessa’s first novel, although she has been writing erotica, reviews and short stories for numerous websites and magazines for years. She lives in California with her three dogs, teaching tennis. Vanessa will be touring the United States during 2014 as part of her book launch; reading from The Moral Line and signing copies at various locations.