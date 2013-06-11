The Morphine Dream: Compelling Memoir by Donald L. Brown Celebrates Bold Determination & Courage

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- While he’s achieved international acclaim in both law and academia, Donald L. Brown’s resume success didn’t start until the age of thirty six. With his early life blighted by his Father’s suicide, dropping out of Junior High School and suffering life-changing injuries in an industrial accent, Brown was convinced he had nothing useful to offer the world. Having since risen from the ashes and with an inspirational story to tell, Brown’s new memoir is set to bring hope and solace to thousands looking to renew their own lives.



However, ‘The Morphine Dream’ is more than just a memoir; its proof that inner spirit and strength can always win a battle over the cards life deals.



Synopsis:



By Don Brown with twice Pulitzer Price-nominated investigative journalist Gary S. Chafetz. Delusions of grandeur or relentless ambition? Sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference.



At age thirty-six, Donald L. Brown had resigned himself to being a “complete loser.” A junior high-school dropout and a failed professional ball-player, he was now a laborer. When severely injured in an industrial accident, he was told he would never walk again. His second marriage crumbled and his wife left him. He was considering suicide as his remaining option.



But Brown had a dream while on morphine after surgery. He imagined himself graduating from Harvard Law School and walking across America. Of course, everyone told him he was crazy, but he took the dream to heart nonetheless.



The Morphine Dream is Brown’s intriguing tale of his long walk—both physical and metaphorical—to achieving his goals. But this is not just the conventional story of a man who defeated insurmountable odds.



After achieving the seemingly impossible and gaining national recognition as a legal crusader for minority homeowners, Brown once again fell onto hard times after committing a serious error in judgment which resulted in the loss of his law license. Having hit rock bottom before, he refused to succumb to what fate seemed to have in store for him. Digging deep inside, he achieved new dimensions he could never have imagined.



An amazing story of one man’s loss and gain, hope, and the revealing of an unexpected calling.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“A most inspirational memoir by a man who’s had more ups and downs than the mountain ranges he traversed during his incredible walk across America,” says Alan M. Dershowitz.



Charles Ogletree, Jr was equally as impressed. He added, “Walking is an American tradition, but the compelling story that Don Brown tells about his formative years and his life experiences is an extraordinary read. Anyone who loves walking, this great country, and the great sense of triumph overcoming tragedy must read Don Brown’s new book. It is a page-turner and a compelling lesson about humility, justice, equality, and faith. I recommend it enthusiastically!”



Mr. Brown’s background reveals a struggle for self-awareness and a record of overcoming hardships that life dealt him. At 13, he had been forced to confront his father’s suicide. At 17, he left middle school to join the United States Marine Corps. A serious injury while in the Marines left him partially disabled for life.



After his military service, prior to attending college and law school, Mr. Brown, pursued a career in professional sports. He attempted to follow a path to major league baseball, but early onset diabetes affected his eyesight and after four years caused him to change his athletic preference to football. At the age of 22, he was starting as a defensive lineman for the South Boston Chippaweas in the New England Conference. He retired from his career in football when he was 36. He also owned and managed several businesses in the construction, taxi, trucking and restaurant industries.



Brown, a late bloomer, was educated at Mount Wachusett Community College, Amherst College and Harvard Law School. When he was 36 years old, without any high school education and confined to a wheelchair due to another devastating injury, Mr. Brown took advantage of a free course offered by Mount Wachusett Community College. His return to education became a turning point in his life. While there he received his GED and after excelling at Mount Wachusett, Mr. Brown received a full scholarship to Amherst College, At Amherst College, Mr. Brown double majored in History and American Studies. At Amherst, his studies focused on African American History and Literature, and he was teaching assistant to the famed Historian, Professor Henry Steele Commager. His academic record earned him high distinctions, including Cum Laude, the John Woodruff Simpson Fellow in Law and the First National Bank of Amherst Centennial Fund Fellow in Law.



At Harvard Law School, Mr. Brown’s third-year law paper, The Struggle For Racial Harmony, was recommended for the Permanent Collection of the Harvard Law School Library by his mentor and advisor, Professor Derrick Bell. In that paper, Brown predicted that his classmate, Barack Obama would be elected president in 2004. While at Harvard, Mr. Brown contributed to an article entitled, Racial Reflections, published in the University of California at Los Angeles Law Review.



In his short legal career, Mr. Brown saved the homes of hundreds of elderly minority residents in Boston’s neighborhoods during the Second Mortgage/Home Improvement Scam which plagued Boston in the early nineties.



Severe personal tragedy led to serious problems with his burgeoning law firm. Brown was forced to withdraw from law practice and then began a career in Medical Practice Management Consulting. At the same time, he began his teaching career as an adjunct college professor at several Boston area colleges and universities. In 2007, upon retirement, Brown began to write about many of his experiences. “The Morphine Dream” is the first of several books he will be publishing in the autumn of his life. His extraordinarily unique and diverse background brings a special insight and understanding to his writing.