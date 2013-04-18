The Most Affordable Rates for Hotel Near Biltmore Estate Found

Asheville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- If you are planning to take a trip to Asheville, North Carolina in order to visit the Biltmore Estate, which is the largest privately owned house in the US, and a historic national landmark that was built by George Washington Vanderbilt II between 1889 and 1895, then you would need the convenience and hospitality of some of the most affordable Biltmore Estate area hotels available, such as the Choice Gold award-winning Sleep Inn Hotel in Asheville, NC, which is located along Smoky Park Highway, just mere minutes from the historic tourist attraction. It is also conveniently located near Biltmore Village, Blue Ridge Parkway, and historic Downtown Asheville.



Visitors and guests of the Sleep Inn Hotel can enjoy the different Biltmore Estate Hotel packages that include guided tours around the mansion and the many different areas that surround it, such as the Winery, Antler Hill Village, and the Biltmore Gardens. You can also take part in the many guided outdoor activities that surround the estate, such as white water rafting, horseback riding, bike riding, kayaking, clay shooting, fishing, and hiking. You can also visit the eight-thousand acre Outdoor Adventure Center where you can go on a segway tour, a land rover ride, and a trip down the French Broad river.



Sleep Inn Hotel in Asheville provides a whole host of amenities for people who are travelling to Asheville on business, for those who want to visit the famous Biltmore Estate, and for those who just wish to find a relaxing getaway in Asheville NC. The hotel offers modern conveniences such as Wi-Fi access, which guests can use while checked into spacious rooms with a perfect view of the mountainside.



