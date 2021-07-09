The Most Common Personal Injury Cases

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2021 -- These types of cases are sadly common in the United States, but some cases are more common than others. Here are the most common types of personal injury cases you can pursue with a Florida personal injury trial lawyer.



Auto accidents: Injuries that occur due to a car accident qualify. If the injured party was not at fault, they might be able to seek compensation for injuries and damages that have occurred. You will need to access your medical documentation, which details your injuries, include your insurance information and the police report from the accident that states what happened. Bring all of these with you when you meet with your attorney.



Medical malpractice: No one should have to fear their health will be impacted because of a medical professional's lack of attention, but it does happen. For you to seek legal action, the doctor or medical professional must have broken a rule or failed to take proper action when treating a patient. This includes a wide range of possibilities, so discussing your unique situation with an attorney will help you determine the best course of action to take.



Product liability: this is the direct result of an injury sustained because of a defective product.



Slip and Fall: if you were injured due to a fall on either a public or private property, you might be eligible to seek out legal action, though it will depend on the safety of the environment at the time of your fall.



