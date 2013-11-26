The Most Comprehensive Guide on Portrait Drawing Is Here

Gillett, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Pencil sketching as an art is fast losing its edge as sketchers from around the world cannot find a decent source to help them guide through the process. To address this need that involves understanding the process inside out and applying the knowledge right away, portrait expert Christopher Sia has come up with a guide “How to pencil sketch portraits”. This booklet is truly the go to guide for those who want to invest themselves in the art and produce great results.



The guide is being claimed the most comprehensive as it discusses the process in a step by step manner increasing scope for a quick grasp. The chapter on drawing faces is particularly engaging as this is one area where most fail to produce the desired outcome. The step by step guide takes an individual through the journey of pencil sketching without overwhelming them with information. The flow is natural, easy to comprehend and implement.



Christopher Sia released his updated step by step guide to drawing realistic pencil portraits which is simply called ‘Realistic Pencil Portrait Mastery’. This now aims to provide pencil sketchers with the step by step of how to draw realistic pencil portraits like a master and help them achieve their dream to become a master pencil artist. http://linksforwahms.com/wordpress/link/pencil-portrait/ , this new course as stated by Christopher is far from just a basic course as it presents the student with techniques and steps to create lifelike portraits.



This pencil portrait learning course is tuned to meet the needs of sketchers who are interested to learn the art but, cannot commit to the time it usually takes. As it is as easy as following the guide to learn the techniques, anyone absolutely anyone with minimum to no experience in the field can pick up on the teachings. Furthermore, the techniques also let the individual explore his talent by introducing him to the master level sketching.



The inspiration for this course comes from Sia’s research on how students learn and the time it takes for them to implement what they have learnt. How to draw portraits is now an art that is well within the reach of the common folk and the course stands to be a strong testament to this fact.



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