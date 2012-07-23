Fast Market Research recommends "The Most Concerning Aspects of Household Cleaning Products" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- A variety of factors make consumers reticent when it comes to choosing household cleaning products. What are consumers most worried about? And how does this vary by age and gender? Knowing the answer can help inform new product development and marketing - allaying the things that concern consumers the most.
Scope
- Access propriety data from Datamonitor's 2011 consumer survey, covering 28,541 consumers in 20 global markets.
- Use the interactive model to visualize the data the way YOU want to view it.
- Perform a country deep-dive or a claim-specific global overview. Customize the demographics to view your target audience.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor has identified six aspects of household cleaning products that cause concern: birth defects; environmentally-friendly ingredient sourcing; causing headaches; leaving a stain; causing long-term skin damage; and skin allergies.
There were 28,541 respondents to Datamonitor's 2011 global consumer survey, which took place in 20 markets: Australia; Brazil; Canada; China; France; Germany, India, Italy, Japan; Korea; Netherlands; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Spain; Sweden; UAE; the UK; and the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
There are four "dashboards" in this interactive model, allowing you to select your preferred analysis: by individual market; global overview; gender comparison; or age comparison.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the factors that most concern consumers when selecting household cleaning products?
- How does each factor rank within a market?
- In which countries do consumers identify most with each factor?
- How does the impact of factors vary by age and gender?
