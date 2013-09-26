The Most Creative Diaper Cakes Website Re-Launch with New and Innovative Features

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Mimi Smiles, the manager of the site New Baby Diaper Cakes, which is a division of Online Enterprises, has announced the addition of a new feature that can be included in all diaper cakes storewide. This new feature has not been seen on other diaper cakes, and it provides a more personal gift giving experience. The new voice recorder system built into each cake is a great feature that has customers raving already.



New baby diaper cakes are handcrafted, and each have their own unique design quality with form, function, color and theme. These amazing diaper cakes offer exclusive themed designs including owl, bee, bear, ladybug, giraffe and many more. The Diaper Cake collection targets baby gift buyers and new moms alike.



About New Baby Diaper Cakes

New Baby Diaper Cakes has been rocking baby showers since 2011. Only the highest quality cakes are sold here, and our designers make sure that the diaper cakes will remain sturdy even through shipping. Each diaper cake that we provide is designed with care, precision and hard work. Our Diaper Cakes get reactions from guests at the baby shower and they definitely make a stand out gift! New Baby Diaper Cakes is proudly located in the USA and our diaper cakes are assembled in the US.



Contact: Mimi Smiles

newbabydiapercakes@gmail.com

New Baby Diaper Cakes