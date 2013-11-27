The Most Exclusive Beach Resort & Hotel in Port Dickson, Malaysia

Port Dickson, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Individuals can be seen to be looking for various ways to spend their vacations and holidays adequately. People from all across the globe mostly opt for options such as resorts and hotels since they offer the much needed fun as well as exclusive accommodation services. Malaysia, being one of the best tourist destinations of the world, offers a wide range of places which individuals can choose in order to have the time of their lives.



The Port Dickson hotel is undoubtedly one-of-a-kind and is included in one of the most exclusive beach resorts in Malaysia. The spacious resort has been running successfully over the recent years and due to the excellent services they offer to all the guests. One of the most prominent benefits of the tremendous hotel is the fact that it can easily accommodate up to 2,000 guests at a time, which is rather impressive. With over 16huge function halls, 20-600 pax can be easily adjusted without having to struggle too much in the matter. Just like all resorts, the Port Dickson resort offers breathtaking views along with wet playgrounds, grand pools and countless slides in the theme water park for all the guests to benefit from. The ticket price is quite affordable and people do not have to worry about taking their friends and families along.



The place is undoubtedly an exceptionally exquisite place for people to stay along with their families in order to experience the exclusive amenities, facilities and the luxury accommodation which can be easily acquired in the hotel. Prices surely are important and must be considered by everyone beforehand, however, the hotel offers reasonably priced packages and the prices vary from room to room, for instance the deluxe suite is surely expensive than a regular one.



Tiara Beach resort also offers facilities such as spas and gymnasiums, where people can relax anytime they want during the entire length of their stay. The restaurants and cafes are another attraction of the hotel since it offers top notch and wide varieties of different cuisines for people to experience. The live sports events along with all the fun games are a great way to have a memorable trip in the long run, which is why individuals are recommended to not miss out the splendid opportunity of staying at the exclusive hotel and resort in the near future. The beach resort has been ranked amongst the most successful ones in all of Malaysia.



For more information, please visit http://www.tiarabeachresortportdickson.com



Media Contact:

Stanley Lim

contact@tiarabeachresortportdickson.com

Port Dickson, Malaysia