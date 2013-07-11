The Most Generous and Reputed Foreign Scholarship for Scholars in Philippines

Metro Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Australia’s aid in the Philippines in the form of scholarships aim at improving the general level of basic education there, enhancing the capability of local government, strengthening awareness and actions in fields like disaster management and improving peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region.



he Filipino awardees of scholarships in Australia receive globally reputed education and skills through these awards and then strive to stimulate development work in the Philippines. The scholars chosen for these scholarships are committed towards making a difference to their respective communities and organisations back home in the Philippines. These scholarships aim at enhancing the quality of higher education and training for people.



The awardees of these Australia scholarships come from the government, various NGOs, and some even from the private sector. The previous awardees/scholars have made important contributions in their fields of work and communities using their Australian education. These scholarships consist of the Australia-Philippines development cooperation.



These scholarships are highly-competitive and preference is given to scholars who have leadership acumen to influence socio-economic policy reforms, and contribute actively in development processes. Full scholarship for Master’s and PhD degrees is provided to deserving candidates and it covers expenses for travel, living expenses, health care and other allowances.



The best of the available scholarships offer the highest number of postgraduate scholarships for Filipinos and have constantly demonstrated the importance the Australian Government puts on the improvement of human capital in the Philippines. These Scholarships are so designed as to provide future Filipino leaders an opportunity to pursue higher education in Australia’s world class academic institutions.



About Australia Awards Scholarships

The Australia Awards Scholarships are reputed international development scholarships by the Australian Government. They aim at developing leadership skills and enhance quality of human capital in the Philippines. They also fulfil the important purpose of building partnerships between Australia and other developing countries including the Philippines. These Australia Awards Scholarships are purely based on merit, are fully transparent and provide equal access to various ethnic and social groups.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

City: 12M

State: Metro Manila

Country: Philippines

Contact Name Jen Nicolas

Contact Email: Noelle Jane Nicolas

Complete Address: Coffey International Development, 3rd Floor, JMT Building ADB Avenue Ortigas Pasig Metro Manila Philippines

Zip Code: 1605

Contact Phone: (2) 638 9686



Website: http://www.australiaawards.ph/