The Mothership Has Landed in Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Starseed International, the parent company hosting Starseed Radio, Starseed Communications, Starseed Technology, Starseed Television, Starseed Fashion, and the Domain Eco Village project has moved into the Flatiron Building, located in historic downtown Asheville, NC. Starseed International is a progressive global networking platform and multimedia production company, offering conscious companies opportunities for exposure and growth as well as supporting conscious and sustainable living, emerging technologies, and a new vision for the future.



Starseed International CEO, Jonah Bolt has a vision for a sustainable future and he is taking the steps towards such a future with projects like the Domain Eco Village, an off grid self-sustainable community designed using Buckminster Fuller’s Geodesic Domes. Starseed is also offering Local Business’ the opportunity to advertise during the Starseed Radio weekly talk show, and partnering with local nightclubs to host Sober Nightlife events.



Starseed International is having an Open House get together on August 30th, 2013 at the Sky Bar in Downtown Asheville, NC. Local Business owners are encouraged to join in the celebration of our move to Downtown Asheville.



About Starseed International

We are a rapidly expanding multimedia production, sustainable systems and social media solutions company that offers the advantage of exposure and growth while supporting conscious and sustainable living, global awareness, and a new vision for the future.



Starseed International is also an innovative new technologies, communications, and global content distribution platform. In addition, we also serve as an educational company providing a wide range of industry services for a variety of local, national, and international clients in radio, fashion, film, television, advertising, marketing, public relations, and travel.



Our creative and award-winning team brings a wealth of talent and experience to every project we engage. Starseed International consistently provides our clients with high quality productions that are imaginative, engaging, informative, and cost effective.



Contact: Jonah Bolt

Tel: 888.833.3250

Email: info@starseedinternational.org

Address: Flatiron Building

20 Battery Park Ave

Asheville NC 28801 suite# 607