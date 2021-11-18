The Move Towards Sustainable Construction Continues

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- In recent years the focus of building design and operation has switched from trying to insulate humans from nature to attempting to adapt these structures to their natural surroundings. Stricter building codes and the motivation to cut energy costs and wastage have meant that there have been plenty of challenges for those in building services jobs focused on creating more sustainable living environments. Commercial and residential buildings make up around 12% of global greenhouse gas emissions and this is often higher in tropical climates such as Singapore where nature presents more challenges. However, there are already notable pioneers, including the South Beach development which is rated platinum under Singapore's Green Mark Certification Scheme, which means it's capable of 30% more energy savings than a regular building. The desire for more sustainably operating buildings isn't just being driven by cost as, increasingly, shareholders are also beginning to demand that this be taken into account.



LVI Associates is a leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector, providing expert support in many different fields, including building services jobs and roles in construction, forensics, transportation and renewable energy. The firm has a well-established presence in the Asia Pacific region, supporting a broad spectrum of businesses, from innovators to international behemoths, and ensuring that talented people are in the right position to take that career-defining next step. The firm combines permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions so that individual options can be tailored to every need. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, LVI Associates is well resourced in supporting infrastructure businesses keen to recruit the talent behind our everyday lives. Contacts at organisations across the sector ensure that the right connections can be made to help the industry, and the enterprises within it, develop and grow.



One of the advantages of working with a firm like LVI Associates is the strength of knowledge and experience in the region. This is combined with a broad international perspective that comes from being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce. In addition, LVI Associates is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. These vital connections enable the firm to facilitate effective hiring across many areas, including building services jobs. Also key is the strength of the team at LVI Associates. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so that they are always at the cutting edge. As well as building services jobs there are many other roles available through the firm today, including Quality Engineer, Asset Manager [Renewable Energy], Business Development Manager [Water Projects] and Membrane Field Service Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Building services jobs across Asia Pacific visit https://www.lviassociates.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates Singapore: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates Singapore services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.