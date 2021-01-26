The Multi-Currency Feature in QuickBooks Comes with Its Set of Strengths

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- QuickBooks maintains the foreign debits and credits as well as their value in the home currency for every foreign transaction, foreign accounts like banks and credit cards can be reconciled in their native currency, while customers can be invoiced in their native currency, and have QuickBooks calculate gains and losses on foreign exchange.



While these can be considered positives, enabling the multi-currency feature in QuickBooks only allows for the download of current exchange rates, static foreign unit costs cannot be set up, online payment of invoices cannot be enabled for multiple currencies and automatic memorized transactions in foreign currency cannot be set up.



Certain services and applications do not support QuickBooks data files if multi-currency was turned on, such as multi-currency file cannot be converted to Xero, or to QuickBooks Mac or QuickBooks Online. Moreover, once enabled, multi-currency cannot be disabled.



E-Tech, a leading data repair and conversion service is a top rated and trusted source for data conversions in North America. Having performed thousands of successful data conversions and data repairs over the course of more than a decade, E-Tech's Multi-Currency Removal Service is another guaranteed service that will remove the multi-currency settings from your data file and convert the file to a single currency.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Multiple Currency Removal Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/.



