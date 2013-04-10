The Music Mag Launches New Press Release Writing & Promotion Package

Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- The Music Mag has introduced a music press release writing and distribution service, to add to its music promotion arsenal.



The Music Mag, started in 2009 by Craig Priestley, features unsigned bands from the UK and other parts of the world. The website showcases songs, videos, reviews, and press material from different genres of bands and artists in order to help give them extra promotion.



Over the past 4 years The Music Mag has worked its way up in the unsigned field, creating contacts with other promoters along the way, and as such has begun to offer a music press release package to potential bands in a bid for them to reach more fans.



The package includes a press release being written and then uploaded to various press release sites, being featured on The Music Mag and social media platforms, and then distributed to hundreds of music contacts – which include local radio stations, promoters, and various industry contacts.



The press release pack costs £25 and is available now. It generally takes 1-2 days for the service to be delivered. Other services offered include an electronic press kit and social media optimisation, as well as graphic design.



If you’re interested in the press release pack, please visit or click the following: http://www.themusicmag.com/services/press-release-written/



About The Music Mag

The Music Mag is an online music company based in the UK. It has been running since 2009 and helps to promote unsigned artists from all over the world.



The Music Mag offers a range of promotional services, as well as scouting the internet to discover new music to share with others.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Priestley

craig_priestley@hotmail.com

Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S71 3RZ, United Kingdom

http://www.themusicmag.com