The Music Will Be Smokin' at the 2013 CIGARfest - Folsom Prison Gang Brings the Music of Johnny Cash to the Festival

Bostic, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The Folsom Prison Gang, America's leading Johnny Cash tribute band, will be performing their Johnny Cash tribute show at the 2013 CIGARfest on April 26th. This annual event is hosted by Cigars International and this year they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of this epic festival that has been dubbed "The Greatest Show in Herf". The Folsom Prison Gang will perform at 8pm and will feature many of the Johnny Cash standards that have become crowd favorites throughout the years. Ryan Watts, guitar player for the band, says "This is a great festival and the band is thrilled to be a part of it." Ryan continues, "The music of Johnny Cash is timeless and relevant to everyone in some way, shape or form. It will be a great night of entertainment at this years CIGARfest".



About The Folsom Prison Gang

Based in Bostic, North Carolina, The Folsom Prison Gang was formed in 2007 and has been performing a Johnny Cash tribute show at festivals, fairs, and theaters all over the Southeast. In 2011 they released a CD titled "Cash Only" which features ten of their favorite Johnny Cash songs, recorded in their own style. This album is available online at a number of retailers including iTunes and Amazon. For more information please visit www.TheFolsomPrisonGang.com.



About the CIGARfest

CIGARfest is America’s largest cigar themed festival that attracts over 6,000 cigar enthusiasts each year. For more information please visit www.CigarFest.org.



