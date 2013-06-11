The Mysterious Treasure of Jerry Lee Thorton: New Tween Adventure Novel Proves Immense Power of 'Just Staying Friends'

Roanoke Rapids, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Life between the ages of nine to fourteen isn’t easy for anyone. As a vital period in which young people are constantly searching for who they are and their place in the world, new temptations also come into play. In a compelling new tween novel by North Carolina’s Mike Thomas, a colorful cast of characters prove that it’s perfectly acceptable for boys and girls to just be buddies.



‘The Mysterious Treasure of Jerry Lee Thorton’ thrusts readers into a summer where the stakes are high; proving that boys and girls can be close, loving and enjoy every minute together without the pressures to spark up a boyfriend/girlfriend relationship.



Synopsis:



What does a young man do when his best friend starts doing things that are completely out of character? In the case of Luke McAllister, you don’t do anything - until you figure out exactly what it is that is different.



The fact that his best friend is a girl complicates matters a heap.



Nothing makes sense when RaeNell Stephens, the buddy that has “the best curve ball he’s ever seen”, starts blushing and acting like a dad-blamed female. All of this at the beginning of the ‘summer to end all summers’ too.



This is the summer that Luke, RaeNell, and their friend Farley Midkiff set out to locate, and cash in on a rogue Civil War soldier’s stolen one-million dollar Union payroll.



Undaunted by thousands of scholars and fortune seekers having looked unsuccessfully for the treasure for a hundred years, the three 12 -year-old friends search diligently for themselves. Luke also notices for the first time that RaeNell smells good, and may be the prettiest girl he’s ever seen. It’s almost enough to give a body the quivers. This confusion leads to interesting dynamics between the two as they are immersed in the twisting path to success or failure.



Luke and RaeNell discover newness in themselves, their families, and the closeness of a small southern community. Luke also has had to wrestle with his morality, ethics, and his slowly emerging awareness of the difference between boys and girls. He also discovers that his late father left him an incredibly large legacy of duty, fidelity and caring for those around him.



The three find danger, intrigue, and excitement at every turn!



As the author explains, his book is a unique fusion of a captivating adventure and strong moral life-lessons without preaching to the reader.



“While hugely entertaining, it is also a story about making good decisions whether you want to or not. It is a strong story of relationships. Family and community are underscored, but there is an underlying theme of the male/female relationships that develop during the ages of nine to fourteen,” says Thomas.



Continuing, “I want young people to know that it's okay for boys and girls to be buddies without always having to be boyfriends and girlfriends. It is also a story about innocence. NOT innocence lost, but innocence maintained, for a change.”



Critics praise the author for his diligent efforts to both support and educate young people at a vital and often confusing point in their personal and physical development. With the book expected to be in high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible after publication.



‘The Mysterious Treasure of Jerry Lee Thorton’ is due for national release in August. It will be available in Kindle and Nook electronic formats as well.



About the Author:

Mike Thomas was born, raised and continues to live in North Carolina. His understanding of the southern traditions he writes about comes from wandering the foothills of the North Carolina Mountains as a youngster. He has been a writer for thirty years as a network news reporter, editor, commercial copywriter, speechwriter, and free-lance newspaper filler columnist. When Mike is not writing, he pursues his career as a critical care Registered Nurse. He lives in Halifax County, NC on the banks of the Roanoke River.