The MZN Theatre Company Announces the Launch of Their New Crowdfunding Campaign to Support Celebrating Our Common Humanity

Malmö, Skåne län -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- MZN Theatre Company, a diverse company providing dynamic education and cultural experiences to schools and communities, is pleased to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com.



The crowdfunding campaign went live September 19, 2013, and will continue through November 3, 2013. The company has set a goal of £250,000. Funders are filling the gap between performance fees and expenditures for MZN’s 12-month tour starting in 2014. The funds will help sustain the company’s multi-talented African performers as they visit schools and communities throughout the United Kingdom and share a diverse cultural and educational experience.



For over 14 years MZN Theatre Company has been able to widen the perception of students’ minds and take them to worlds far beyond their own. This vibrant show features the dynamic Zulu Culture. Through powerful acting, splendid dance and spellbinding performances, families and students alike receive a truly memorable experience. It is the goal of the Celebrating Our Common Humanity campaign to create positive perceptions and understandings about other cultures. They want to teach students how to respect ethnic values while sharing the creative aspects of their background. MZN’s successful track record has led them to perform for Queen Elizabeth II; the inauguration of Lord Mayor of London; and at the Red Cross Association in London’s humanitarian lecture hosted by Nelson Mandela.



“Our performers often come from challenged backgrounds and have left their native homes to help us teach the world about culture and diversity,” said Artistic Director Iain Storey. “By contributing we can ensure employment for our unique performers and help contribute to a positive quality of life while still teaching the world how to widen their perception of other cultures.”



Contributions from funders, no matter their size, help unlock opportunities for performers and increase the number of children and schools the company can enlighten this year. All contributors are sharing in the dream of creating a diverse, understanding society. There are different contributor levels available ranging from £5 to £250,000. Contributors will receive recognition for their kindness on the company’s website as well as their name on a brick that will go toward building the wall of support.



About the MZN Theatre Company

The Mighty Zulu Nation Theatre Company has been providing services in partnership with Storey Productions for over 13 years. This acclaimed theatre company features dance, music and song, and strives to positively promote racial equality, community cohesion and citizenship to the world. They grow positive perceptions and teach their audience to respect the values of other cultures so that everyone can share a common humanity. Learn more about the MZN Theatre Company by visiting their website at MightyZuluNation.com or by visiting the crowdfunding campaign featured on IndieGogo.com.