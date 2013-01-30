The Nanobot Conspiracy - Fear the Dead: Suspenseful Zombie Novel from Marc Stock Exposes Technology's Many Mysteries

Fayetteville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Zombies are captivating the world like never before. From movies and video games to best-selling books, the culture they have created is sweeping across the planet. Raising the bar to a totally new level, author Marc Stock announces his eagerly-awaited suspenseful novel, ‘The Nanobot Conspiracy – Fear the Dead’.



With an intricate and intriguing narrative, Stock’s work is breathing fresh blood into an already hugely-popular genre.



Synopsis:



The story is set in the near future. Scientists in a top secret underground lab under an undisclosed Denver Airport had isolated a specific gene that told them who would be capable of killing another human being. This Project code named Death Angel had been a work in progress since the end of World War II.



Spearheaded by saved Nazi scientists after WWII. Now, these two scientists today, consisting of a world renowned Geneticist, Dr. George Destephano and Dr. Michelle Swanson, a Nano Technologist had just finished final testing & was ready to experiment on humans.



They had developed a nanobot that was capable of determining if the human host was dominant for this killing gene and then killing off the host in a matter of seconds via remote control. Meet the world's best silent killer. This nanobot, the size of a red blood cell replicates inside the host and can report back to a central command center, where all visual and auditory senses from the host bodies are evaluated, filtered and logged by the world's fastest super computers. Sentinels, or watchers who were highly trained to watch the inoculated before they killed an individual, thus preventing accidents from happening.



Chaos ensues as scientists and survivors find out the nanobots flowing through their own blood had mutated among the dead, separating the living dead into 2 distinct classes, consisting of the NecroLords who possessed uncanny demonic powers which controlled the rest of the horde of living dead zombies.



The nanobots had made them both much more dangerous to kill, outwit and outrun than any normal type zombie. Enter our hero John, a Navy Seal Commander from New Jersey, along with his family, neighbors & friends he meets along the way in his reinforced motor-home while they try & survive their tempestuous trip down to Florida. The last government protected state left in the nation. John's sister was one of the scientists who helped invent the nanobots & warned John what was actually going on.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I found this book to be very entertaining, and I'm not one for horror or zombies. Was so detailed and makes you connect with the characters. I, for one, am telling my friends about this one. Great job to the author!” says Jenny, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Sam, was equally as impressed. She said, “So far so awesome ( they say everyone's a critic ) but, I'm one of those story critics who if you can't capture my attention and hold it in the first three pages I'll put your book down and not think twice about it. This book sparked my curiosity within the first Three lines and I have been reading ever since”



As the wave of zombie popularity is only set to increase, so is the expected demand for Stock’s book. Therefore, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘The Nanobot Conspiracy – Fear the Dead’, is available from Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AWZ2V0K



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.marcstock.com



About the Author: Marc Stock

Marc Stock, age 48 was born and raised in Union, New Jersey. He is an American author who has backgrounds in both science and technology which fuels his passion for fiction works. His first novel, "The Nanobot Conspiracy: Fear The Dead" is just part 1 of an exciting new series of books to come featuring Navy Seal hero John Swanson. He loves to combine his storytelling with today's most popular conspiracies and intertwine them with a suspenseful, thrilling stories with characters you actually care about and root for til the very end. "I write because it's fun and a passion hopefully to entertain others. If I can get a person to forget their troubles in life and escape into my world for several hours. Then that would make it all worth it to me," said Marc. You can stop by his website to see what he's offering his fans such as, one of a kind artist's cover art depiction with your facial appearance while fighting alongside the hero among other things.