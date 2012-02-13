The Nanotechnology Opportunity in Food and Drinks Packaging - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "The Nanotechnology Opportunity in Food and Drinks Packaging" from Business Insights, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Nanotechnology has many potential applications in food and drinks packaging, particularly in beverages, meat, poultry, vegetables, and fruit. Nanotechnology adds extra barrier properties to help prevent spoilage for longer. New developments are also increasing the functionality of nanotechnology, helping to create packaging that can detect when food has been spoiled or contaminated.
Scope
- Identify the leading players in the nanotechnology packaging market.
- Analyze the leading technological developments in the sector.
- Analyze the core opportunities and challenges within the sector.
- Help to identify the current state of the market and make predictions on where the market is going.
- Which packaging sectors stand to benefit most from nanotechnology
Report Highlights
The development of plastics incorporating nanocomposites, which act as a barrier for gases, has meant that manufacturers can start to use plastic instead of other expensive and heavyweight packaging types. Nanoclays work with standard materials to enhance packaging quality, making it stiffer, tougher, more flexible, or enhancing barrier properties.
Cost is an issue. The limited number of companies involved in the nanotechnology packaging industry means that there is little competition and less incentive to lower product prices. Equally, the products are currently produced on a much smaller scale than traditional packaging materials, and therefore they do not benefit from economies of scale.
With much discussion surrounding nanotechnology, particularly concerning its potential effect on human health, some form of legislation may be enacted in the near future, particularly for nanomaterials that come into contact with consumer products such as food, or food packaging, potentially causing delays in getting products to market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the major new nanotechnology developments impacting the packaging sector?
- How will the packaging sector be impacted by nanotechnology?
- Which companies are set to gain most from developments in this sector?
- What are the major obstacles to be overcome for better commercialization rates?
- What technology areas offer the most promise for packaging companies?
