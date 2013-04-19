The Natural Thyroid Diet Review: Home Remedies to Regulate Hormonal Imbalance

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- After reading the related information about The Natural Thyroid Diet Review customers will be able to decide whether investing or not their money to get the The Natural Thyroid Diet. Customers who are looking to purchase the new eBook The Natural Thyroid Diet are on this page because they are looking for more information and description of the product. v Review is designed to help people to find description, features and customer reviews.



Thyroid disorders are the most common reason for presentation to the endocrinologist after diabetes. Therefore, in order to maintain health and normal thyroid function is useful to know some basic principles of prevention.Hypothyroidism or inactive thyroid is a pain that affects women - 10 times more than men - around the age of 45 years. Its symptoms vary depending on the type and severity of the condition and include unjustified increase in weight, fatigue, constipation, intolerance to cold, heavy menstrual periods or thinning hair. Even under medication, people with hypothyroidism lose extra kilos heavier and, therefore, a proper diet plan and regular physical activity are essential to treat this condition. From a nutritional standpoint, there are a number of minerals and micro-nutrients which by their specific action, plays a positive role in balancing thyroid function.



It is well known by now that a deficiency of iodine in the diet is associated with hypothyroidism. There are countries like Japan in which the iodine prophylaxis (median 3 mg / day) and these countries have a very low rate of this disease. A sufficient amount of iodine can be taken from sea salt and supplements should be taken only on medical advice, because excess iodine can lead to hypothyroidism. Significant amounts of iodine are found in fish and fresh walnuts.



Hypothyroidism, or an abnormally low level of thyroid hormones, slows down people metabolism and makes it almost impossible to lose weight. Symptoms of hypothyroidism include weight gain, fatigue, depression, anxiety, irritability, mood swings, poor blood circulation and low blood pressure.



The Natural Thyroid Diet will teach thyroid sufferers how to get the proper nutrition they need to regulate their thyroid. In turn, their metabolism will speed up and they will finally be able to shed those unwanted pounds. Even better, their overall health and wellness will improve.



To prevent thyroid dysfunctions, thyroid sufferers should take into consideration advices below extracted from The Natural Thyroid Diet:



- Limit foods with anti-thyroid action: cabbage, dried beans, soy.

- Avoiding this type of stimulants: coffee, cola, nicotine or alcohol that affect thyroid health.

- Controlling stress levels daily, which is considered to be a major factor favoring hypothyroidism.

- Adopting a regular program of physical activity at least 30 minutes daily to increase metabolism and promote weight gain.



About The Natural Thyroid Diet

