The Naughty Show Brings the Biggest Season Ever! Sam Tripoli

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The Naughty Show has bigger and better shows for all your needs and with its loyal followers is a diverse comedy universe, created by comedian and host Sam Tripoli, comprised of live events and a weekly web TV series and podcast avail every Monday. (Naughtyshow.net)



The show's unique brand of rock-and-roll comedy mayhem accessible worldwide, the series began as part of the DEATHSQUAD Podcast Network's original line-up, and is currently released on the All Things Comedy Network, a podcast co-op founded by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal.



With its uncensored and unedited content, the show appeals to a diverse audience by offering a range of genre-crossing guests the opportunity to speak freely in an atmosphere focused on fun, laughs and having a good time. Past live performers have included comedians Sarah Silverman, Joe Rogan, Jeff Ross, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Jim Norton, Margaret Cho, Nick Swardson, Doug Benson, Bill Burr, Steve Byrne, Chelsea Perretti and Bobby Lee. Along with adult film stars Tera Patrick, Angela Sommers, Kayden Kross, Alexis Texas, Asphyxia Noir, Belladonna, Ryan Keely, Jenna Haze and Penthouse Pets of the Year 2010 Taylor Vixen, 2011 Nikki Benz and 2012 Jenna Rose.



The series also featured a wide variety of guests, including Too $hort, Steve-O, Asa Akira, Kyle Kinane, Joey Diaz, Mary Carey, Ari Shaffir, Ashley Fires, Duncan Trussell, Tony Clifton, Wil Anderson, Brody Stevens, Andy San Dimas, Fred Stoller, Phoenix Marie, April Macie, Chris Gore, Brad Williams, , Walking the Room, Comedy Film Nerds, the cast of Sullivan & Son, the directors of Harold & Kumar and American Reunion, the writers of Comedy Central’s The Burn and MTV’s Failosophy, and Fat Mike of NOFX.



With over 100 episodes and currently in its third season, the show continues to grow and attract guests spanning all avenues of entertainment and pop culture, including comedians, adult stars, rappers, rock stars, writers, actors and directors. Each week, Sam is joined by co-hosts Gareth Reynolds and Vicky Pezza, and LA Speed Weed founder Gino Gentile.



The Naughty Show streams live every Monday night at 9pm PT on TheJointStudios.com, and episodes/videos are available on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher, Vimeo, AllThingsComedy.com and NaughtyShow.net and they also have t-shirts for the Naughty Show at http://www.NaughtyMerch.com.



More info can be found NaughtyShow.net or contact sam.paek@yahoo.com for additional info.



