Universal City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The Naughty Show has bigger and better shows for all the needs created by comedian and host Sam Tripoli, brings “The Naughty Show SPOOK-TACULAR” with special guest STEEL PANTHER October 29th at the John Lovitz Comedy Club Podcast Theatre in Universal city walk.



This year’s "The Naughty Show Spook-Tacular" will also have, not just the rock gods Steel Panther performing their newest single but stand up by the baddest man on the planet Mr. Joey Coco Diaz plus Doug Lussenhop (aka DJ Douggbound) from Adult Swim. Pole dancing by Malice McMunn and finally a special treat for everyone, Halloween Lingerie model show lead by Emily Aleece from Sexually Evolved. A Highly upscale and unique lingerie store located in Hollywood CA, along with their lovely models. (http://sexuallyevolved.info/) This show's packed so be prepared for a night of life.



With its unique brand of rock-and-roll and comedy mayhem, The Naughty Show Spook-Tacular is one show that one must not miss this Halloween. The Naughty Show began as part of the DEATHSQUAD Podcast Network's original line-up, and is currently released on the All Things Comedy Network, a podcast co-op founded by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal and with its uncensored and unedited content, the show appeals to a diverse audience by offering a range of genre-crossing guests the opportunity to speak freely in an atmosphere focused on fun, laughs and having a good time. Past live performers have included comedians Sarah Silverman, Joe Rogan, Jeff Ross, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Jim Norton, Margaret Cho, Nick Swardson, Doug Benson, Bill Burr, Steve Byrne, Chelsea Perretti and Bobby Lee. Along with adult film stars Tera Patrick, Angela Sommers, Kayden Kross, Alexis Texas, Asphyxia Noir, Belladonna, Ryan Keely, Jenna Haze and Penthouse Pets of the Year 2010 Taylor Vixen, 2011 Nikki Benz and 2012 Jenna Rose.



The series also featured a wide variety of guests, including Too $hort, Steve-O, Asa Akira, Kyle Kinane, Joey Diaz, Mary Carey, Ari Shaffir, Ashley Fires, Duncan Trussell, Tony Clifton, Wil Anderson, Brody Stevens, Andy San Dimas, Fred Stoller, Phoenix Marie, April Macie, Chris Gore, Brad Williams, , Walking the Room, Comedy Film Nerds, the cast of Sullivan & Son, the directors of Harold & Kumar and American Reunion, the writers of Comedy Central’s The Burn and MTV’s Failosophy, and Fat Mike of NOFX.



With over 100 episodes and currently in its third season, the show continues to grow and attract guests spanning all avenues of entertainment and pop culture, including comedians, adult stars, rappers, rock stars, writers, actors and directors. Each week, Sam is joined by co-hosts Gareth Reynolds and Vicky Pezza every Tuesday.



If one lives in LA and want to watch it live, they can get VIP Guest tickets here http://bit.ly/GW1beo PromoCode: panther for free tix!



If one does not live in LA they can watch it live on Laffster.com at https://beta.laffster.com/shows/The-Naughty-Show-with-Sam-Tripoli-20130927. So check out the Naughty show as it rocks Halloween!



The Naughty Show could be heard on playboy radio every Tuesday nights. More info can be found NaughtyShow.net or contact sam.paek@yahoo.com for additional info.



“The Naughty Show, Sam Tripoli”



Sam Paek

Sam.paek@yahoo.com

Los angeles, CA

http://www.NaughtyShow.net