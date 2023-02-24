London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2023 -- [Trend topics]. Of all the senior executives that a business needs to source today, a Chief Data Officer is increasingly the most pressing. This role is driven by Technology and covers every aspect of data strategy, from developing it to implementing it and managing it. The ultimate aim is to ensure the security and privacy of data and to guarantee that the business is compliant with the regulation and legislative standards that have been defined by law. In practice, that could look like many different activities, including establishing policies and procedures for data management across the business, implementing access control and encryption, as well as carrying out risk management. It's also often the Chief Data Officer that is responsible for training, ensuring that Technology investments are being properly used in a way that optimises the resources but also ensures data compliance. Without a Chief Data Officer, these standards can remain unmet and this can cause a lot of problems in both the short and the long term.



The need for a Chief Data Officer is particularly obvious when you look at the ethical and legal considerations surrounding data management and analysis. This is where the focus on policies and procedures that ensure legal compliance comes in - something that requires an individual champion and which can't be dispersed organisation-wide. Protecting the security of privacy and personal data through the way that Technology is used in the company is also part of the role, as is ensuring that data management and analysis aligns with the company's ethical values. A Chief Data Officer can also create a lot of enterprise value for a business, including via data monetisation, improving data-driven decision making, helping to reduce costs by minimising silos and efficiencies and finding ways to innovate and create new opportunities for the business. Given the critical role that a Chief Data Officer has in terms of helping organisations maximise the value of their data assets, it's no surprise that there are a whole range of skills, experience and attributes required. For example, there is leadership necessary in this role, in terms of the way the business implements Technology and creating change around the way that data is being handled. Strong technical skills are required as well as an in-depth understanding of data and technology, including all aspects of analytics and data architecture.



Data is the new oil today and this is something that the team at Leathwaite is fully aware of. The new emphasis on data that makes a Chief Data Officer such a vital addition to any team also creates many opportunities for the way that a firm like Leathwaite can support its clients. That's why the team has invested in creating data-driven resources - market intelligence solutions that are designed to empower clients to stay abreast of themes, trends, compensation and industry regulation. There are a number of ways in which this insightful support can be accessed, including an Individual Due Diligence Report and a Market Analysis Project (MAP). A MAP can help clients to make informed decisions through better understanding market landscapes and influencing factors. Due Diligence Reports offer assurance on specific candidates and attributes such as technical ability and business development skills.



The team at Leathwaite are specialists in finding precisely the right talent to fill executive Technology driven roles like the Chief Data Officer. This is a pivotal position in any company and the right person can have a transformative impact on the way that the enterprise deals with data, including how able it is to optimise its use. Leathwaite works with CEOs and their leadership teams to identify the most exceptional talent when it comes to a Chief Data Officer role, someone who is not just highly qualified, skilled and experienced but also a great fit for the business too. Working with the specialists at Leathwaite provides any enterprise with the opportunity to attract the most appropriate Technology leadership, the candidates who have the potential to drive business growth and transformation. With tight compliance an increasingly important priority for organisations keen to avoid the fines and penalties of regulation like the GDPR, the right person in the Chief Data Officer role is key.



As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.