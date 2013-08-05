The Neo Soul Movement Comes to Lancaster Texas Featuring Mz Fortune Hosted by SeriousLee

Lancaster, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Classic Cup Cafe will have its monthly Neo Soul Artist Showcase on Saturday August 24, 2013 at 7pm, Cost $5.00.



It will feature a Neo Soul Menu including local and organic regional foods prepared by Chef Tonne (former private chef of Mr. Steve Harvey.



Local Neo Soul Artist Mz Fortune will bless the stage as she has done so many times in the past, opening for big name acts such as Eryka Badu, as well as singing hooks for rap artist Prime, Flo, Candyman, Jack Rabbit Jones, Veezy, Lil Wes, Cutty Slim and Vicious Cycle.



Neo-soul is a musical genre that fuses contemporary R&B and 1970s-style soul with elements of hip-hop. As its name (new-soul) implies, Neo-Soul music is essentially modern-day soul music, with contemporary attitudes and sensibilities. It differs from contemporary R&B in that it's obviously more soulful, and it also tends to have deeper messages and meanings than R&B.



For more information on show info please contact Classic Cup Cafe 133 Historic Town Square Lancaster Texas 75146



www.classiccupcafe.net

972.218.9321