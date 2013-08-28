The Nereidians of Ondine: Genre-Bending Sci-Fi Novel Cuts to the Bold Core of Humanity

Norwich, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- While many authors use their debut release to simply test the literary waters, Jennifer J. Heath is quickly proving that a first novel can also compete with its genre’s best-sellers. Bursting onto the scene with gusto, Heath’s powerful Science-Fiction novel is a cocktail of themes, characters and engrossing situations.



‘The Nereidians of Ondine’ melds Earth and aliens in a way no other book ever has.



Synopsis:



Just when they think everything will go as it always has on Ondine, Emperor Calder decides to send his aliens on a far-away mission to save their world. When Emperor Calder, the leader of the planet Ondine, notices that his planet is getting overpopulated and out of control, he decides that he will be the first leader to do something about it.



He chooses several of his favorite aliens to send to Earth, the first potential colony, on a research mission. The naïve aliens discover Earth is nothing like their home planet and fall into many traps. Black mail, promiscuity and murder are just to name a few.



Their mission, however, is not a complete disaster, for one alien in particular. Talise had gone to Earth with a level head and ends up meeting her soul mate of another world. Of course, she is then faced with making the difficult decision of whether to stay with Cooper on Earth or to go back to her home planet. Fun and captivating, the book weaves good with evil, innocence with skepticism, and teaches them to follow their hearts and remain true to themselves.



As the author explains, her book was diligently developed to offer readers something unique.



“The Nereidians of Ondine’’ is more than your run-of-the-mill science fiction novel. It blends two lifestyles within the plot and looks at humanity at its core. Stocked with relatable characters and a dramatic story, this sci-fi/fantasy novel has elements of different genres. For those that like a little romance, a sprinkle of action, and a smidgen of intrigue, ‘The Nereidians of Ondine’ is perfect,” says Heath, who developed the book along with her Mother.



Continuing, “It also empowers readers to be true to themselves and follow their hearts. In a world surrounded by uncertainties, the characters’ unwavering determination and passion is their only true safeguard. That principle directly translates to the real world and I hope readers will see this.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book is written by very intelligent person who has a great imagination, It is well written, easy to read, as the reader wants to read more and more as the story unfolds to discover the next turn of events,” says Pamela, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Penny was equally as impressed, adding, “Love this book! Relatable characters and great story. Not your typical sci-fi with aliens taking over. It's heart-breaking, heart-warming and thought provoking.”



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Nereidians of Ondine’ is available now: http://amzn.to/12EbtHF



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.jenniferjheath.com



About the Author: Jennifer Heath

Jennifer Heath is the author of the novel, The Nereidians of Ondine. Penny Heath is her mother and responsible for the structure, story development and editing of the book.



My mother came to me with an interesting dream she had one day. The first thing I thought was that it would be an excellent basis of a book or a movie. We began formulating the story around the dream. After a few years of hard work, we are delighted to be publishing the finished work!



My educational credentials are not in writing, but science. I have a degree in biotechnology from the University of Newcastle (in Australia). I currently work as a chemist at a pharmaceutical quality control laboratory, but I always love a challenge. Even though I am generally a right-brained person, writing is something I like to do in order to tap into my creative side. I have tried other things (painting, music, etc.), but I didn’t feel as connected to those activities as I have with my writing. I plan on writing and releasing more novels in the future, so keep in touch!